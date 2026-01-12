Week in Photos: Jumps in Paris and Manchester

Selection of photos from all over the world from January 5 9 to 9, 2026.
Drone view shows people visiting the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, China.
Photo: REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A man jumps on skis down a snowy slope in front of the Sacre Coeur Basilica at the Butte Montmartre in Paris.
Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A participant has his head painted in preparation for the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival parade, in Cape Town.
Photo: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Kiyomura Co.'s President Kiyoshi Kimura, who runs a chain of sushi restaurants, poses with a 243-kilogram bluefin tuna auctioned for a record $3.24 million at the first auction of 2026 at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market.
Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Elvis fans wait to board the Elvis Express from Sydney's Central Station, heading to the country town of Parkes for the annual Parkes Elvis Festival.
Photo: REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Erling Haaland heads at goal during Manchester City v Brighton match.
Photo: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduf
A firefighter rescues a child from a flooded house due to heavy rainfall in the village of Kuzmin, Kosovo.
Photo: REUTERS/Valdrin Xhemaj
Orthodox faithfuls retrieve a wooden crucifix as they swim in the Golden Horn in Istanbul.
Photo: REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacts while holding a drawing of himself as he meets locals during a visit to the Emmer Green Youth & Community Centre.
Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Brady
