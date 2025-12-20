Week in Photos: Emotions and experiences across three continents - Mediamax.am

December 20, 2025
Week in Photos: Emotions and experiences across three continents


Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Photo: REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

Photo: REUTERS/Jeremy Lock

Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photo: REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Pool

Photo: REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Photo: REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Photo: REUTERS/Patipat Janthong


Selection of photos from all over the world from December 15 to 19, 2025.

 

Farmers protest against the free-trade deal between the European Union and the South American countries, on the day of a European Union leaders' summit, in Brussels. 

Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Cast member Sydney Sweeney attends a premiere for the film 'The Housemaid' in Los Angeles. 

Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A cat called Clio sits by the red carpet, just before the meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Athens. 

Photo: REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

Unveiling of the new F-35 during a rollout ceremony of F-35 fighter jets ordered by Finland at the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics facility in Fort Worth, Texas. 

Photo: REUTERS/Jeremy Lock

A couple kiss in a cafe, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine. 

Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Family members of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed during a shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach, react as they lean over his casket during a funeral. 

Photo: REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Pool

Vietnam's team celebrate after winning the women's 4x400m relay final at the Southeast Asian Games.

Photo: REUTERS/Patipat Janthong

People gather to watch the vote count during the presidential runoff election, in Santiago, Chile. 

Photo: REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. 

Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. federal agents smash a car window while trying to detain a man during an immigration raid in Chicago. 

Photo: REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

 

 

