Week in Photos: Emotions and experiences across three continents

Selection of photos from all over the world from December 15 to 19, 2025.
Farmers protest against the free-trade deal between the European Union and the South American countries, on the day of a European Union leaders' summit, in Brussels.
Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Sydney Sweeney attends a premiere for the film 'The Housemaid' in Los Angeles.
Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A cat called Clio sits by the red carpet, just before the meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Athens.
Photo: REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Unveiling of the new F-35 during a rollout ceremony of F-35 fighter jets ordered by Finland at the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics facility in Fort Worth, Texas.
Photo: REUTERS/Jeremy Lock
A couple kiss in a cafe, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine.
Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Family members of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed during a shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach, react as they lean over his casket during a funeral.
Photo: REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Pool
Vietnam's team celebrate after winning the women's 4x400m relay final at the Southeast Asian Games.
Photo: REUTERS/Patipat Janthong
People gather to watch the vote count during the presidential runoff election, in Santiago, Chile.
Photo: REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
U.S. federal agents smash a car window while trying to detain a man during an immigration raid in Chicago.
Photo: REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
