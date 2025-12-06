Week in Photos: Cyrus, “Maduro” and Zelenskiy

Selection of photos from all over the world from December 1 to 5, 2025.
A performer spits fire during a parade marking National Clown Day in San Salvador.
Photo: REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov plays against Hans Niemann of the U.S. in the Diving Chess Competition in Cape Town.
Photo: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Enlgish Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers plays against Nottingham Forest.
Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Mick Jagger at The Fashion Awards 2025, in London.
Photo: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts as he speaks during a bilateral press conference with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin.
Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Miley Cyrus attends the premiere for the film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', in Los Angeles.
Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds an action figure of "Super Bigote" (Super Mustache), a superhero inspired by the Venezuelan President.
Photo: REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Somali traders load a fish on a porter at Liido beach on the shores of the Indian Ocean in Mogadishu,
Photo: REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a Bohdana self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops near the frontline town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region.
Photo: REUTERS
Irish television personality and model Maura Higgins at The Fashion Awards 2025, in London.
Photo: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
