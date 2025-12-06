Week in Photos: Cyrus, “Maduro” and Zelenskiy

Selection of photos from all over the world from December 1 to 5, 2025.

A performer spits fire during a parade marking National Clown Day in San Salvador.

Photo: REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov plays against Hans Niemann of the U.S. in the Diving Chess Competition in Cape Town.

Photo: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Enlgish Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers plays against Nottingham Forest.

Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Mick Jagger at The Fashion Awards 2025, in London.

Photo: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts as he speaks during a bilateral press conference with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Miley Cyrus attends the premiere for the film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', in Los Angeles.

Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds an action figure of "Super Bigote" (Super Mustache), a superhero inspired by the Venezuelan President.

Photo: REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Somali traders load a fish on a porter at Liido beach on the shores of the Indian Ocean in Mogadishu,

Photo: REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a Bohdana self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops near the frontline town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region.

Photo: REUTERS

Irish television personality and model Maura Higgins at The Fashion Awards 2025, in London.