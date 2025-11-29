Week in Photos: Graves in Lviv, fire in Hong Kong, surf competition at Cape Town

Selection of photos from all over the world from November 24 to 28, 2025.
A faithful kisses the hand of Pope Leo XIV at a nursing home of the Little Sisters of the Poor, during his first apostolic journey, in Istanbul.
Photo: REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Wong 71, reacts after claiming his wife is trapped inside Wang Fuk Court during a major fire, in Tai Po, Hong Kong.
Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A staff member adjusts ornaments on a Christmas tree in the Crimson Drawing Room in Windsor Castle during a media preview of the festive decorations at the royal residence, in Windsor, Britain.
Photo: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
A Sudanese refugee boy from al-Fashir drinks water at the Tine transit refugee camp in eastern Chad.
Photo: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A surfer takes part in the Kommetjie festival's fancy dress surf competition on the west coast of the Cape Peninsula, Cape Town.
Photo: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
A crow flies over graves of the killed Ukrainians at the Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine.
Photo: REUTERS/Roman Baluk
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson wears a burqa in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra.
Photo: AAP/Mick Tsikas via REUTERS
Greek actress Mary Mina, playing the role of High Priestess, lights the flame during the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics Flame Lighting Ceremony.
Photo: REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
A woman sits at the beach in the Black Sea port of Odesa, Ukraine.
Photo: REUTERS/Nina Liashonok
