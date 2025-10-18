Week in Photos: Bella Hadid in New York, sumo in London and Naomi Watts in Hollywood

Selection of photos from all over the world from Octobe 13 to 17, 2025.

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City.

Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Onokatsu in action against Ichiyamamoto during the twelfth bout of the Grand Sumo Tournament at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a model of an arch monument during a ballroom dinner in the East Room at the White House.

Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman feeds pigeons on the street in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A federal agent kicks a tear gas canister during clashes with community members on Chicago's South Side.

Photo: REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

A woman reacts as she mourns next to a mural depicting late former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Photo: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Actor Naomi Watts poses on her newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People attend a demonstration during a nationwide strike against the Belgian government's reform plans, in Brussels, Belgium.

Photo: REUTERS/Omar Havana

A cat walks on debris in a church damaged by a Russian military strike in the frontline town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region.