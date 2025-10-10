Week in Photos: protests against ICE, Paris Fashion Week

Selection of photos from all over the world from Octobe 6 to 10, 2025.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio updates U.S. President Donald Trump on the Gaza proposal at the White House in Washington.
Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Smoke rises following explosions amid the Israeli military offensive in Gaza City.
Photo: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
Argentine President Javier Milei sings with his band during the presentation of his book in Buenos Aires.
Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla seeking to deliver aid to Gaza and was detained by Israel, gestures upon her arrival to the Athens.
Photo: REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Actvists set an installation with photos of hostages who were victims of the deadly October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas, in Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.
Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Models present creations by designer Matthieu Blazy during Paris Fashion Week.
Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Law enforcement officers stand amid smoke from a smoke grenade released to disperse demonstrators in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters in Portland.
Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Belgium's Zizou Bergs at Shanghai Masters.
Photo: REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Spain's King Felipe VI holds Belgium's Queen Mathilde hand as he is being welcomed at the Royal Palace in Brussels.
Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman
