"Blood Moon" in 10 pictures

The total lunar eclipse of September 7-8, 2025, created a spectacular "Blood Moon" that was visible to over 7 billion people across Asia, Australia, Africa, and Europe.

This was the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022, with totality lasting approximately 82 minutes as Earth's shadow completely engulfed the Moon. During the eclipse, the Moon transformed into a deep red or coppery color due to Earth's atmosphere bending and scattering sunlight-specifically the red light from every sunrise and sunset on Earth-onto the lunar surface while blocking direct sunlight.

The "Blood Moon" rises over the West Bank, as seen from the Negev desert, Israel September 7.

Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A full moon is seen during a "Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse over the Residenz (residence) in Munich.

Photo: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People watch the blood moon during total lunar eclipse in Koege, Denmark.

Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

A full moon rises during an eclipse behind the sculpture of a giraffe in Skopje.

Photo: REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A full moon is seen during a "Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse in Dresden.

Photo: REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

A full moon rises during an eclipse behind the statue of ancient Athena goddess in Athens.

Photo: REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

People film as a "Blood Moon" rises over the Black Sea during a total lunar eclipse in Yevpatoriya, Crimea.

Photo: REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Partial lunar eclipse as the moon rises over residential buildings in Saint Petersburg.

Photo: REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

The "Blood Moon" rises in the sky during a total lunar eclipse, in Baghdad.

Photo: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A person uses their smartphone by the camera set up to capture the "Blood Moon" as it rises in the sky during a total lunar eclipse, in Cairo.