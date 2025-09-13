"Blood Moon" in 10 pictures - Mediamax.am

exclusive
274 views

"Blood Moon" in 10 pictures


Photo: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Photo: REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

Photo: REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Photo: REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Photo: REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Photo: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photo: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh


The total lunar eclipse of September 7-8, 2025, created a spectacular "Blood Moon" that was visible to over 7 billion people across Asia, Australia, Africa, and Europe. 

 

This was the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022, with totality lasting approximately 82 minutes as Earth's shadow completely engulfed the Moon. During the eclipse, the Moon transformed into a deep red or coppery color due to Earth's atmosphere bending and scattering sunlight-specifically the red light from every sunrise and sunset on Earth-onto the lunar surface while blocking direct sunlight. 

 

The "Blood Moon" rises over the West Bank, as seen from the Negev desert, Israel September 7. 

Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A full moon is seen during a "Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse over the Residenz (residence) in Munich. 

Photo: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People watch the blood moon during total lunar eclipse in Koege, Denmark. 

Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

A full moon rises during an eclipse behind the sculpture of a giraffe in Skopje. 

Photo: REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A full moon is seen during a "Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse in Dresden. 

Photo: REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

A full moon rises during an eclipse behind the statue of ancient Athena goddess in Athens. 

Photo: REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

People film as a "Blood Moon" rises over the Black Sea during a total lunar eclipse in Yevpatoriya, Crimea. 

Photo: REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Partial lunar eclipse as the moon rises over residential buildings in Saint Petersburg. 

Photo: REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

The "Blood Moon" rises in the sky during a total lunar eclipse, in Baghdad. 

Photo: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A person uses their smartphone by the camera set up to capture the "Blood Moon" as it rises in the sky during a total lunar eclipse, in Cairo. 

Photo: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

 

 

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.





Time Captured | September 13, 2025 12:18
"Blood Moon" in 10 pictures

Time Captured | September 13, 2025 09:21
Week in Photos: Banksy, war in Gaza and a boy with toy guitar

Time Captured | July 25, 2025 17:05
Week in Photos: Neeson and Anderson, “Trump” and malnourished Youssef

Time Captured | July 18, 2025 16:43
Week in Photos: Snipers in Syria, sunset at Grand Canyon, yoga session in Moscow

Time Captured | July 4, 2025 16:33
Week in Photos: Saype’s artwork in Geneva and 'Squid Game 3' promo in Bangkok
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025