Week in Photos: Banksy, war in Gaza and a boy with toy guitar

Selection of photos from all over the world from September 8 to 13, 2025.
Birdwatchers view thousands of wading birds as they move from sea mudflats onto dry sandbanks at The Wash estuary, near Snettisham, Britain.
Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville
Indigenous representatives from Brazil stand in front of the projection onto giant illuminated letters with the word "Amazonas", to highlight plight of rainforest, at the Brandenburg Gate, in Berlin, Germany.
Photo: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring 2026 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City.
Photo: REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis
A museum official stands outside the damaged National Museum of Yemen building in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes, in Sanaa, Yemen.
Photo: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Oliver Strumpfel attempts to break the world record for beer-mug carrying with 31 mugs, but dropped some mugs along the way in Gillamoos festival, in Abensberg, Germany.
Photo: REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
People react in front of a new mural by anonymous artist Banksy on the Royal Courts of Justice in London.
Photo: REUTERS/Simon Gardner
Palestinians react, as smoke and flames rise while a residential building collapses after an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City.
Photo: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
A displaced Palestinian boy holds a toy guitar near a dump site where he shelters with his family, amid an Israeli military operation, in the central Gaza Strip September.
Photo: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
A protester raises his fist during a demonstration near the Gare du Nord train station in Paris.
Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
