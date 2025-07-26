Week in Photos: Neeson and Anderson, “Trump” and malnourished Youssef - Mediamax.am

Week in Photos: Neeson and Anderson, “Trump” and malnourished Youssef


Selection of photos from all over the world from July 21 to 25, 2025.

 

Cast members Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson attend the UK premiere of "The Naked Gun". 

Photo: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

A sculpture of U.S. President Donald Trump emerging from a manhole, created by artist James Colomina, is displayed in Manhattan. 

Photo: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

A woman stands in front of a mural of Ozzy Osbourne on Navigation Street, following his death, in Birmingham. 

Photo: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Displaced Palestinian mother Samah Matar holds her malnourished son Youssef, who suffers from cerebral palsy. 

Photo: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

A man jumps into the Adriatic sea during warm weather in Zadar, Croatia. 

Photo: REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A drone view shows workers trying to remove a dead humpback whale on the shore of Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro. 

Photo: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An explosion of a drone lights up the sky over the city during a Russian drone and missile strike, in Kyiv, Ukraine. 

Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Team Slovakia perform at World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. 

Photo: REUTERS/Hollie Adams

