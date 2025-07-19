Week in Photos: Snipers in Syria, sunset at Grand Canyon, yoga session in Moscow

Selection of photos from all over the world from July 14 to 19, 2025.
A woman attends a yoga session with baby goats in a park in Moscow.
Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A wounded Palestinian girl receives treatment at Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.
Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
A wild cow jumps over revellers at the bullring, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona.
Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea
Katy Perry performs at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, July 16.
Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Members of the Syrian security forces take position inside a house, after clashes between Syrian government troops and local Druze fighters.
Photo: REUTERS/Karam al-Masri
General view of the peloton in action during stage 9 of the Tour de France.
Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Italy's Sara Cordovani in action at World Aquatics Championships
Photo: REUTERS/Jeremy Lee TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Smoke from the Dragon Bravo Fire colors a setting sun for onlookers at Grandeur Point on the southern rim of Grand Canyon.
Photo: REUTERS/David Swanson
Artist John Culshaw works on a mural of late Liverpool player Diogo Jota on the side of a pub in Liverpool.
Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Siberian tiger quadruplet receives its first vaccination at the zoo in Magdeburg.
Photo: REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben
