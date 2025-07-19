Week in Photos: Snipers in Syria, sunset at Grand Canyon, yoga session in Moscow - Mediamax.am

Week in Photos: Snipers in Syria, sunset at Grand Canyon, yoga session in Moscow


Selection of photos from all over the world from July 14 to 19, 2025.

 

A woman attends a yoga session with baby goats in a park in Moscow. 

Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A wounded Palestinian girl receives treatment at Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip. 

Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

A wild cow jumps over revellers at the bullring, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. 

Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea

Katy Perry performs at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, July 16. 

Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Members of the Syrian security forces take position inside a house, after clashes between Syrian government troops and local Druze fighters. 

Photo: REUTERS/Karam al-Masri

General view of the peloton in action during stage 9 of the Tour de France. 

Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Italy's Sara Cordovani in action at World Aquatics Championships 

Photo: REUTERS/Jeremy Lee TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Smoke from the Dragon Bravo Fire colors a setting sun for onlookers at Grandeur Point on the southern rim of Grand Canyon. 

Photo: REUTERS/David Swanson

Artist John Culshaw works on a mural of late Liverpool player Diogo Jota on the side of a pub in Liverpool. 

Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble

A Siberian tiger quadruplet receives its first vaccination at the zoo in Magdeburg. 

Photo: REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben

