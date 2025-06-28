Week in Photos: Wedding, ceasefire, protests

Selection of photos from all over the world from June 23 to 28, 2025.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae stand on a balcony facing the beach during a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone.

Photo: KCNA/REUTERS

Kim Kardashian gestures on a boat, ahead of the anticipated wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez in Venice.

Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A man poses next to apparent remains of a ballistic missile in northern Israel.

Photo: REUTERS/Avi Ohayon

A protester with "Iran" written on her face looks on as Iranians in Paris demonstrate following the U.S attack on Iran's nuclear sites.

Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Cast members Kiki Layne, Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman attend a premiere for the film 'The Old Guard 2' in Los Angeles.

Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Protesters react next to burning tires during demonstrations to mark the first anniversary of the deadly 2024 anti-government protests in Nakuru, Kenya.

Photo: REUTERS/Suleiman Mbatiah

A teddy bear is pictured at the venue ahead of a start session of three-day Social Democratic Party (SPD) convention in Berlin.

Photo: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Protesters, predominantly Houthi supporters, demonstrate in solidarity with Palestinians, in Sanaa, Yemen.

Photo: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tom Cruise attends the "F1: The Movie" European premiere in London.