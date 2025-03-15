Week in Photos: Louis Vuitton collection, Holika Dahan ritual, COVID-19 Day of Reflection - Mediamax.am

Week in Photos: Louis Vuitton collection, Holika Dahan ritual, COVID-19 Day of Reflection


Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photo: Andriy Andriyenko/Ukrainian Armed Forces

Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Photo: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Photo: REUTERS/Timm Reichert

Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio


Selection of photos from all over the world from March 10 to 15, 2025.

 

Hindu priest Sanju jumps out of a fire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan".

Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a Purim costume, takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony in Jerusalem.

Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ukrainian service members test a fighting unmanned ground vehicle at a training ground in Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: Andriy Andriyenko/Ukrainian Armed Forces

U.S. Army veteran Liz Breuker commemorates fallen U.S. volunteer fighters at a memorial site in Independence Square, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Protest by fishermen against the government, demanding that it approves a new fishing law in the congress in Valparaiso, Chile.

Photo: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Polar bear cub Mika, born on November 2, 2024 plays with card board during a media presentation at the zoo in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Photo: REUTERS/Timm Reichert

Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025-2026.

Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A woman throws feathers during an anti-vaccine protest, on the COVID-19 Day of Reflection in London, Britain.

Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sit in a Tesla car model S, in front of the White House in Washington.

Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau carries his chair from the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

