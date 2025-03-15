Week in Photos: Louis Vuitton collection, Holika Dahan ritual, COVID-19 Day of Reflection

Selection of photos from all over the world from March 10 to 15, 2025.
Hindu priest Sanju jumps out of a fire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan".
Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a Purim costume, takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony in Jerusalem.
Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ukrainian service members test a fighting unmanned ground vehicle at a training ground in Zaporizhzhia region.
Photo: Andriy Andriyenko/Ukrainian Armed Forces
U.S. Army veteran Liz Breuker commemorates fallen U.S. volunteer fighters at a memorial site in Independence Square, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protest by fishermen against the government, demanding that it approves a new fishing law in the congress in Valparaiso, Chile.
Photo: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Polar bear cub Mika, born on November 2, 2024 plays with card board during a media presentation at the zoo in Karlsruhe, Germany.
Photo: REUTERS/Timm Reichert
Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025-2026.
Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A woman throws feathers during an anti-vaccine protest, on the COVID-19 Day of Reflection in London, Britain.
Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sit in a Tesla car model S, in front of the White House in Washington.
Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau carries his chair from the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
