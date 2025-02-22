Week in Photos: Sabalenka, Blanchett, Venice carnival, Musk and Macron

Selection of photos from all over the world from February 17 to 22, 2025.
Elon Musk holds up a chainsaw onstage during the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.
Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard
French President Emmanuel Macron waits for the arrival of guests for a second meeting on Ukraine and European security at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Forensics personnel inspect a bus following its explosion, in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv.
Photo: REUTERS/Nir Elias
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her round of 32 match against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova during the Dubai Championships in Dubai.
Photo: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Competitors ride their wooden sledge during the traditional Bavarian horn sledge race 'Hornschlittenrennen' in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.
Photo: REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Jarrett Zeigler and his son Jaxon Zeigler attend a candlelight vigil for victims of Hurricane Helene in Green Mountain, North Carolina.
Photo: REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Masked revellers take part in the Venice carnival on the the Bridge of Sighs in Venice.
Photo: REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Actor Cate Blanchett reacts, as Britain's Queen Camilla attends a reception for staff, actors and supporters of the National Theatre, at Buckingham Palace.
Photo: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Eva von Bahr attends the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA).
Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville
