Week in Photos: Sabalenka, Blanchett, Venice carnival, Musk and Macron


Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Photo: REUTERS/Nir Elias

Photo: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Photo: REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

Photo: REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Photo: REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Photo: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville


Selection of photos from all over the world from February 17 to 22, 2025.

 

Elon Musk holds up a chainsaw onstage during the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

French President Emmanuel Macron waits for the arrival of guests for a second meeting on Ukraine and European security at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Forensics personnel inspect a bus following its explosion, in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv.

Photo: REUTERS/Nir Elias

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her round of 32 match against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova during the Dubai Championships in Dubai.

Photo: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Competitors ride their wooden sledge during the traditional Bavarian horn sledge race 'Hornschlittenrennen' in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Photo: REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

Jarrett Zeigler and his son Jaxon Zeigler attend a candlelight vigil for victims of Hurricane Helene in Green Mountain, North Carolina.

Photo: REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Masked revellers take part in the Venice carnival on the the Bridge of Sighs in Venice.

Photo: REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Actor Cate Blanchett reacts, as Britain's Queen Camilla attends a reception for staff, actors and supporters of the National Theatre, at Buckingham Palace.

Photo: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Eva von Bahr attends the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA).

Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

 

 

