Week in Photos: The Blonds show, nuns attend wine fair, molten iron fireworks

Selection of photos from all over the world from February 10 to 15, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Elon Musk carries X Æ A-12 on his shoulders in the Oval Office of the White House.
Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Iranians burn the U.S. flag during the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran
Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA
A model prepares backstage before the start of the The Blonds show during New York Fashion.
Photo: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Britain's King Charles interacts with well-wishers as anti-monarchy demonstrators display, "Not my king", posters, during a visit to Middlesbrough.
Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble
Actor Tilda Swinton receives the Honorary Golden Bear award for lifetime achievement during the opening gala of the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.
Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Members of Mexico's National Guard search for illegal tunnels near the border with the U.S.
Photo: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Nuns from the Abbaye de Jouques attend the Wine Paris trade fair in Paris.
Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A folk artist takes part in a molten iron fireworks performance at Shanghai.
Photo: REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Models present creations from Christian Siriano during New York Fashion Week.
Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People carry their belongings following the spread of wildfires near Lautaro, Chile.
Photo: REUTERS/Hector Andrade
French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a departure ceremony at Marseille Provence airport.
Photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool
