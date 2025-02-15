Week in Photos: The Blonds show, nuns attend wine fair, molten iron fireworks - Mediamax.am

exclusive
Week in Photos: The Blonds show, nuns attend wine fair, molten iron fireworks


Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA

Photo: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Photo: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photo: REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

Photo: REUTERS/Hector Andrade


Selection of photos from all over the world from February 10 to 15, 2025.

 

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Elon Musk carries X Æ A-12 on his shoulders in the Oval Office of the White House.

Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Iranians burn the U.S. flag during the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran

Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA

A model prepares backstage before the start of the The Blonds show during New York Fashion.

Photo: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Britain's King Charles interacts with well-wishers as anti-monarchy demonstrators display, "Not my king", posters, during a visit to Middlesbrough.

Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Actor Tilda Swinton receives the Honorary Golden Bear award for lifetime achievement during the opening gala of the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.

Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Members of Mexico's National Guard search for illegal tunnels near the border with the U.S.

Photo: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Nuns from the Abbaye de Jouques attend the Wine Paris trade fair in Paris.

Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A folk artist takes part in a molten iron fireworks performance at Shanghai.

Photo: REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Models present creations from Christian Siriano during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People carry their belongings following the spread of wildfires near Lautaro, Chile.

Photo: REUTERS/Hector Andrade

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a departure ceremony at Marseille Provence airport.

Photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

