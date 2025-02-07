Week in Photos: Ahmed al-Sharaa, Armani show in Paris, AfD's selfie

Selection of photos from all over the world from January 27 to January 31, 2025.
Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa delivers a speech at the Presidential Palace in Damascus.
Photo: REUTERS
Former U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) leaves Federal Court, on the day of sentencing in his bribery trial in connection with an alleged corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz.
Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India.
Photo: REUTERS
Palestinians make their way back to their homes in northern Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip.
Photo: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed
A model presents a creation by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier.
Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the FireAid benefit concert for Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts, in Inglewood, California.
Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Visitors stand behind a security cordon in the Salle des Etats as they take pictures of the painting "Mona Lisa" (La Joconde) by Leonardo da Vinci at the Louvre Museum in Paris.
Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Co-leaders of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD) pose for a selfie at the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen.
Photo: REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen
Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn fights with San Jose Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun..
Photo: REUTERS/Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
