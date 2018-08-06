TFA sends 63 new fellows to remote parts of Armenia and Artsakh

Born and raised in Belarus, Diana arrived in Armenia for two months with a volunteer program in early 2018, but she has been here for seven whole months. She has told her parents Armenia is now her place of permanent residence. Diana already has concrete plans for the next two years: she has joined Teach For Armenia (TFA) and will start working in September to provide good education to children in remote Armenian communities.



“The mission of Teach For Armenia is very close to my heart. I could never understand the teachers, who just go to work to fill up their days and earn money. I think any of us can make a change for a child, show different sides of life, help discover something. That is what brought me to this project,” said Diana.



Her parents have yet to find out she is moving to Artsakh in September. Diana will teach at Aygehovit village in Kachataghi region. She does not want to tell the news on the phone. Soon she will travel to Minsk to see her parents and disperse their fears.



Diana Photo: Teach For Armenia

Lusine Gharibyan is talking to Larisa Hovannisian Photo: Teach For Armenia