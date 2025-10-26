“Ari Tanem”: To live in Armenia and to “share” Armenia

“Ari Tanem” initiative, launched in the village of Tandzaver of Syunik region, has entered a new phase of development after having secured a grant from the EU-funded “SKYE Net: Skills and Knowledge for Youth Empowerment Network” program implemented by World Vision Armenia, World Vision Georgia and IRIS Business Incubator. The goal of the initiative is to replicate Syunik’s successful experience in other regions.

From Spain to Tandzaver: How it all began

The gift-thing equation in the Armenian market has been haunting Mikael Shelemetev. Having started in the village of Tandzaver of Syunik region and now expanding throughout Armenia, “Ari Tanem” offers gift boxes containing not a phone, watch or any other item but an entire photo book of experiences - from art to adventure tourism, from vacations to handicrafts.

Photo: “Ari Tanem”

Mikael Shelemetev, born in Yerevan, moved to Spain at the age of 12 and returned to Armenia at the age of 27. Initially, he simply wanted to attend his cousin’s wedding. However, while traveling through Syunik after the wedding, a half-joking remark from the mayor of Tandzaver - “There is a house for sale. Would you like to stay and help us?” - changed his life. Mikael stayed in Syunik. He had no particular plans, he simply wanted to rediscover Armenia and Armenians.

Tandzaver is home to the open-air art museum “Magic Forest”, where artworks have been created by local and foreign artists. It is also part of the 240-kilometer “Legends trail” hiking network that stretches throughout Syunik.

Photo: “Ari Tanem”

Mikael spent a year and a half coordinating the creation of the EU-supported “Legends trail”. The residents of Syunik were provided grants to open guesthouses, launch adventure tours and other initiatives. “People were bringing many interesting ideas to life, however they lacked digital marketing skills to promote their businesses. That’s when I had an idea to create a platform that would help bring this experience to the target audience,” says Mikael.

Children of a border village as an inspiration for a business idea

The 44-day war put the idea on hold. Mikael left for Spain to organize the transportation of humanitarian aid from there to Armenia. He returned after a while and taught English and entrepreneurship for two years in the village of Tsav.

Photo: “Ari Tanem”

“The idea finally blossomed while working with children. I have always believed that the most important thing in a person’s life is experience: what you experience in life, what you learn, and who you share it with. And I realized that it was necessary to “globalize” the experiences of Syunik. People will give experiences rather than things, and that will be a better gift,” says Mikael.

The idea took off during Tigran Hamasyan’s concert on the slopes of Mount Khustup, when Mikael shared it with his cousins who came from abroad. They also decided to get involved and bring the idea to life.

Photo: “Ari Tanem”

Once the business model was clearly defined, the team applied for a grant from the EU-funded “SKYE Net: Skills and Knowledge for Youth Empowerment Network” program implemented by World Vision Armenia, World Vision Georgia and IRIS Business Incubator. With this support, the “Ari Tanem” project became a functioning initiative.

Photo: “Ari Tanem”

The team created a website, coordinated work with dozens of suppliers and ultimately formed a robust network. “Ari Tanem” has already sold over 1,000 boxes.

The team is currently working on upgrading the website, where customers will be able to not only make a donation, but also record their own experiences. This story, which began in Syunik, is spreading to all regions of Armenia.

“Making people happy through experiences, not things”

According to Mikael, Armenians are accustomed to thinking about material values when choosing a gift, and “Ari Tanem” is trying to change it. Instead of a gift, they are enjoying a chosen experience, which is mainly intended for two.

Photo: “Ari Tanem”

“At first, people were afraid to step out of their comfort zone. When opening the box, almost everyone chose a massage, because it was convenient, familiar and safe. But gradually the attitude changed. Now people often choose mountain climbing, horseback riding, sculpture and other activities,” he says.

Photo: “Ari Tanem”

The platform is not just for foreign tourists: the main clients are Armenians. Initially, it was necessary to “explain to people” that the meaning of a gift is freedom of choice. People who previously looked for ordinary gifts are now taking pottery classes or visiting a snail farm in Byurakan.

Photo: “Ari Tanem”

“Ari Tanem” coordinates initiatives that already exist in the regions, but often go unnoticed. The team received no income from “Yek Shirak” initiative’s box made jointly with the Shirak regional administration. All proceeds were donated to the development of tourism in Shirak.

Ari Tanem: Armenia opening up from Syunik

For Mikael, Syunik has long been the center of his life. When people ask me who I am, where I am from, I say that I am more from Syunik than just Armenian,” he smiles, adding: “My life has greater purpose in Syunik.”

Photo: “Ari Tanem”

For Mikael, “Ari Tanem” is not just a business, but a movement: to live in Armenia and to “share” Armenia. Mikael believes that success should be built through your own efforts.

Photo: “Ari Tanem”

This story, which began in Syunik, continues to evolve: from region to region, from person to person. And every time a gift box is opened, a new corner of Armenia is being discovered.

Anahit Baghdasaryan

“The Resilient Syunik Team Europe” initiative is the joint undertaking of the European Union, the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, EU Member states - Austria, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, and Switzerland also joining as an external partner. The initiative aims to contribute to the sustainable socioeconomic development of the Syunik region.

This article was published with the financial support of the European Union. Its content is the sole responsibility of Mediamax and does not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union.