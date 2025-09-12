Empowering Youth in Meghri program breaks stereotypes

Meghri, the southern gateway to Armenia, which requires some getting used to the winding roads of our country, is famous for its sweet fruits. Meghri is unique in every way.

Small communities are captivating with their unique atmosphere, where traditions and manners are expressed in different ways. Both young and old alike will tell you how kind and welcoming the locals are, always connected to one another and ready to share in each other’s concerns…

Breaking stereotypes – innovative and diverse initiatives are shaping a new environment, making what once seemed out of reach accessible – especially for young people. Since December 2024, the LOFT NGO has been implementing the “Empowering Youth in Meghri” program in the Meghri community, with funding from the European Union. The program is part of the “Resilient Syunik Team Europe” initiative, which is the joint undertaking of the EU, the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Austria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and Switzerland, joining as an external partner. The key goal of the initiative is to promote the sustainable socio-economic development of Syunik.

The program at the LOFT-MEGHRI Youth Centre has already passed the half-year mark, having organized 16 events, engaged over 570 participants, and hosted 14 invited specialists.

Project goal and targets

According to Shahane Khachikyan, the program’s community coordinator in Meghri, its beneficiaries include the youth of the Meghri community – covering its two towns and 13 rural settlements – as well as compatriots forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh who now reside in Meghri.

The program is educational, participatory, and community-oriented. Its goal is to empower young people by equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and tools they need to become active, self-confident, and proactive members of society. It also aims to support professional development, address educational needs, and introduce thematic events and training opportunities that are currently limited or absent in the community – such as media literacy, financial literacy, psychological resilience, marketing skills, training in digital tools and platforms, and civic education.

Thematic training meetings and other events with invited specialists are being held within the framework of the program. To date, 16 events have taken place, with the number of participant-beneficiaries already exceeding 570 – a significant reach for a community of about 11,000 residents.

Right after the program’s launch, a series of thematic events was organized, covering areas such as personal and professional development, career guidance and personal branding, alternative forms of education, rights and civic education, media literacy, human resource management, and training on digital tools and platforms. The program also featured meetings with local government representatives, European film screenings, and other events – all aimed at self-development. This initiative has played a key role in building connections between youth, the community, local government, and professional circles, paving the way for further development opportunities.

The effectiveness of the program is obvious

The participation of over 570 beneficiaries speaks of the trust, interest, and importance this program holds among young people. Initial and final questionnaires completed after each event clearly show what specific knowledge participants gained, to what extent their expectations were met, and what suggestions or observations they had. The program has also helped young people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to integrate into the community and rediscover their role.

“The program has truly strengthened the mission of the LOFT-MEGHRI Youth Centre,” says Shahane. “It has allowed us to operate more broadly, more deeply, and with greater focus, directly addressing needs that have long been visible.”

“I have worked with the Meghri community for years, so I know the strengths and weaknesses of local youth, their dreams and struggles. I can happily say that in just a few months, we’ve seen ideas turn into reality, and young people grow, succeed, and feel inspired. It may not make headlines, but if you come to Meghri and visit LOFT, you can ask anyone about it… I’m sure they’ll tell you things that haven’t been shared before,” she adds.

Values that underpin the program

The program creates a trusting environment where every young person feels heard, valued, and prioritized. At its core, the program’s number one value is the young person themselves.

A strong emphasis is placed on inclusivity. It is essential that those who are often “invisible” for various reasons are also given the chance to participate and be part of the community.

Shahane’s experience shows that young people in small communities, including Meghri, need access to quality education, opportunities to gain knowledge, and connections to the wider world. They need to think and express themselves beyond borders – and it is vital to provide them with these opportunities.

“Increasing the self-confidence, leadership skills, and social engagement of young people is a continuous process built on small steps,” Shahane emphasizes.

The first and most important step is building self-confidence – when a young person feels, “I can speak, I can try, and I won’t be judged.”

The second step is learning through experience. During master classes and meetings, participants do not just listen; they actively take part: speaking, presenting their ideas, and exploring ways to bring them to life. These small victories are especially meaningful.

The third key component is inspiration. Invited speakers and special guests share their professional journeys and success stories, motivating young people to aim higher.

The fourth crucial step is becoming an active participant in community life. Young people begin applying their knowledge in their own communities, which is truly inspiring – they organize events, lead discussions, and launch their own initiatives.

“The idea of staying in the community and contributing to its development is gradually taking root,” says Shahane.

Characteristics peculiar to Meghri’s youth

Describing the youth of Meghri, Shahane emphasizes: “They are shaped not only by family and school but also by the border environment in which they are born and raised. This gives them strength and independence but also brings a sense of isolation, a lack of self-confidence at times, and often a feeling of being overlooked, leading to self-absorption.

The youth of Meghri are quiet, perhaps not very proactive, but full of hidden potential. Many may seem passive at first glance, but once they feel trust in their surroundings, they open up in ways that reveal incredible possibilities, deep thoughts, and big dreams.

They are independent and unafraid of hard work – community life has already taught them responsibility, teamwork, and supporting their families. At the same time, phrases like ‘Nothing happens here’ or ‘The only option is to think about leaving’ are still common.”

Project participants

For programs like this, long-term results depend on their continuity and dynamic development. Today, a young person may learn how to write a resume; tomorrow, they may learn how to present themselves in an interview, work within a team, or navigate challenges in the labour market.

16-year-old Senik Hambardzumyan shares that he was excited to join the program:

“This is an environment where we get to know each other, discover new strengths and weaknesses… I actively participate in most of the events held within the empowerment program. They have given me experience and new acquaintances.”

Senik was particularly impressed by a session on HR management: “It was immediately engaging: learning how to write a competent CV and how to present yourself during interviews.”

He has long decided to become a heart surgeon. Archaeology, plants, animals - these are his interests. He believes that social activism and participation in the program are important not only for those who have already chosen a career but also for young people who are still undecided.

For others, the program offers valuable networking opportunities. Svetlana Parsadanyan, 35, an accountant, explains that she immediately wanted to join the program team: “Working in this team is both enjoyable and educational. The flexible schedule allows me to balance family life and work.”

“The fact that we can now present ourselves more confidently to employers and communicate more freely is entirely thanks to the knowledge gained through this program,” she adds.

The project has brought activity to the region

Olya Khachatryan, a graduate of Meghri State College, and 18-year-old Lia Arakelyan, are both from Meghri community’s village of Lehvaz, and 17-year-old Tereza Grigoryan is a student at Agarak secondary school. Olya and Tereza, close friends who spend a lot of time together, have found their main place of activity and engagement at LOFT-Meghri, attending the program’s meetings.

Tereza recalls her first meeting at LOFT-Meghri with actor Sos Janibekyan, followed by a session with history teacher Naira Hayrapetyan, where they discussed Meghri’s history in a format very different from a traditional classroom.

“The important thing is that the environment is conducive and calm, which allows you to focus and absorb the topic,” she says.

She also notes that participating in the program has made her more active: she has joined almost all the events and now asks questions during meetings without feeling embarrassed.

Lia, an employee of LOFT-Meghri and a beneficiary of the empowerment program, is particularly fascinated by the topic of artificial intelligence. She describes AI as a “friend” that answers her questions, and emphasizes the importance of using it correctly and asking precise questions. Lia also highlights the freedom of communication she has gained through the program by participating in various meetings.

17-year-old Anzhelika Panosyan, from the village of Lehvaz, is also a student at Meghri State College and highlights the importance of meetings and discussions.

“I will list a few useful topics: ‘Entering the labour market,’ ‘How to create your own brand,’ and so on. I make scented candles and hope to create my own personal brand in the near future, following the advice of the seminar leaders. I am also interested in becoming an economist, and I believe that in today’s world, flexible communication and the ability to present ourselves correctly as specialists are essential skills,” she notes.

Youth centres in regions and remote cities play a crucial role not only in fostering personal growth and contributing to local development but also in creating spaces that encourage trust, initiative, and collaboration. It is time to prioritize their presence in the regions.

Lilit Israelyan

