“It’s truly possible in Syunik”: The Success Story of Art Academy

Opened in Goris in April this year, the Art Academy development centre has been striving to provide children aged 2 to 6 with a peaceful, safe, and loving environment where they can understand their emotions, develop practical skills, and learn through play.

In reality, this is not just a centre, but also the realization of the personal dream of 25-year-old psychologist Kristine Aghabekyan, who started it all literally from scratch – from the initial idea to the renovated space and the formation of a professional team.

The establishment of the Art Academy in July 2024 became possible through the SKYE Net: Promoting Youth Employment and Social Change through Social Entrepreneurship project, funded by the European Union under the Resilient Syunik Team Europe initiative and implemented by World Vision Armenia in partnership with the IRIS Business Incubator Foundation.

A new path for child development in Syunik

Kristine, a 25-year-old psychologist specializing in family psychology, graduated from the Armenian State Pedagogical University. Even as a student, she began working in various development centres and educational institutions, gaining valuable professional experience.

Before the opening of the Art Academy, early childhood therapeutic services were almost non-existent in Goris. Families often had to travel to Yerevan for even the simplest developmental programs – a journey that was not only time-consuming but also a financial and emotional strain, especially for socially vulnerable families. Determined to change this, Kristine began searching for ways to bring her idea to life.

“When the idea was fully mature, I realized it was time to start. For a moment, I thought I couldn’t do it alone, but then I told myself that no one else would fight for the realization of my dream,” Kristine recalled.

As part of the program, she took part in various training courses, received consulting, and developed a business plan that was approved and funded by the European Union. Thanks to the grant and her own investment, the space was renovated and transformed into a safe, engaging, and educational environment for children. Professional materials, furniture, toys, stationery, and therapeutic supplies were purchased.

Therapy without a diagnostic label

The Art Academy offers thoughtfully designed programs: cave therapy, sand therapy, painting therapy, storytelling therapy, and beadwork. Groups are organized by age, yet the approach remains inclusive for all.

The centre serves children aged 2 to 6, including those with special needs.

“We have children on the autism spectrum, but it is never emphasized in the group. Only professionals are aware of it. The child comes as a child, not a child with a ‘problem’. Therapy is rooted in play, art, and communication, fostering emotional and social growth,” emphasized Kristine.

Kristine Aghabekyan

Today, more than 30 children attend the centre, participating in group sessions and, when needed, receiving individual support. Groups are formed according to the children’s age characteristics. In the youngest group – two- to three-year-olds – the focus is on developing fine and gross motor skills. Great attention is also paid to recognizing numbers, images, and colours, as well as enriching and activating speech.

The preschool-age group was created to support working parents, with children able to stay at the centre until 6:30 p.m.

The summer school program welcomes children from grades one through four. The two-hour sessions combine summer homework with creative, hands-on activities. From crafts and cooking to clay modelling and beadwork, children are encouraged to experiment, think independently, and express their creativity.

Community trust and cultural change in Goris

Kristine recalls that the greatest challenge was changing public perception.

“In Goris, there was a lot of scepticism about art therapy at first. Many parents couldn’t imagine how sand or clay could contribute to a child’s development and emotional stability. But when they began to see their children becoming more independent, more developed, and calmer in this new environment, the stereotypes started to crumble,” she said.

The centre regularly holds parent meetings and open discussions, with the active involvement of both parents considered essential.

Kristine stressed the importance of a father’s role in raising a child:

“Most of the time, fathers bring the children to the centre. But when it comes to making important decisions, it’s usually the mother who makes them. We’re working to change this mind-set by involving both parents equally.”

The centre also collaborates with other professionals working with children. “Any successful work begins with cooperation. If I know that a psychologist or educator is working with a child outside the centre, I make sure to reach out to them. At first this approach felt strange for them, but now they understand - it’s the only way to truly help the child,” noted Kristine.

The dream of the future: A licensed inclusive preschool

Although she began the journey alone, Kristine has since built a professional team – each member trained, experienced in working with children, and, most importantly, sharing the same values.

Her next goal is to transform the centre into a licensed inclusive preschool: to secure its own premises and offer comprehensive care, including education, meals, and rest. This, she believes, will be another step toward improving the quality of life not only for the children but also for the working parents in the community.

“Right now, the centre’s income is only enough to cover staff salaries, rent, and material costs. But we do all of this with love. And it’s with that same love that we are changing the reality in Goris,” Kristine said with a smile.

When a dream takes root in a community

Today, the Art Academy is no longer just a girl’s childhood dream. It has become a place of community trust, individualized attention for each child, and cultural formation and transformation, right in Goris.

What the Art Academy has achieved over the past year reflects the core goal of the Resilient Syunik Team Europe initiative: to give the residents of Syunik the opportunity to live fully, grow, and plan for the future.

“If you do not love children, you will not succeed in this field. It is that love that helps you overcome every difficulty,” noted Kristine. With that same love, she and her team continue to dream, develop, and create – proving that it is truly possible in Syunik.

Anahit Baghdasaryan

“The Resilient Syunik Team Europe” initiative is the joint undertaking of the European Union, the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, EU

Member states - Austria, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, and Switzerland also joining as an external partner. The initiative aims to contribute to the sustainable socioeconomic development of the Syunik region.

This article was published with the financial support of the European Union. Its content is the sole responsibility of Mediamax and does not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union.