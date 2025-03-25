Tumo Kapan: An Innovative Educational Centre for Syunik

With the official opening of the main building of Tumo Kapan, the youth of Syunik now have a new platform for innovation, technology, and creativity.

Photo: TUMO

The establishment of Tumo centre in Kapan is part of the Resilient Syunik Team Europe initiative which is the joint undertaking of the EU, the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Austria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and Switzerland. The key goal of the initiative is to promote the sustainable socio-economic development of Syunik.

Photo: TUMO

The opening ceremony of the centre was attended by EU Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, Head of Kapan Community Gevorg Parsyan, Tumo CEO Marie Lou Papazian, Mayor of Saint-Étienne Gaël Perdriau, representatives of state structures and community residents. Tumo Kapan’s activities offer the youth of Syunik learning opportunities that meet global standards, fostering their professional growth while empowering them to build their future locally.

EU support for Syunik’s youth

“Tumo Kapan exemplifies the European Union’s commitment to innovation and supporting regional development in Armenia. Our partnership with Tumo is a key part of the EU’s broader mission to invest in human capital, strengthen local economies, and prepare the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs who will shape the future of Armenia. This centre will not only equip young people with the skills to thrive locally but will also contribute to the sustainable economic development and resilience of the Syunik region,” EU Ambassador Vassilis Maragos said in his opening remarks.

Photo: TUMO

Tumo Kapan was established through a partnership between the Kapan Municipality and the Simonian Educational Foundation, with co-financing provided to implement pilot projects as part of the EU’s Mayors for Economic Growth Facility (M4EG). The centre received donations from philanthropists Judith Saryan and Victor Zarougian. To bring the idea of the centre to life, the Simonian Educational Foundation acquired the Kapan railway station building, constructed in 1932. The building was renovated with careful attention to preserving its historical appearance while simultaneously transforming it into a modern, innovative educational environment.

Photo: TUMO

Tumo Kapan’s educational space will extend beyond a single building, as construction is underway to add new facilities that will soon be put into operation for students. In the meantime, the educational process continues in temporary centre-boxes set up next to the main building.

Photo: TUMO

Tumo Kapan aims to create a unique experience not only for young people but for the entire community. The centre will also host the Tumo Lab programme, implemented in cooperation with the EU, offering practical projects in technology, science, and engineering for individuals aged 18 and over. The first initiative to launch will be the Tumo Lab guided self-learning programme, enabling students to learn machine learning, Python, or JavaScript programming from scratch, completely free of charge. Participants can register online through the Tumo Lab website at tumolabs.am. Additionally, the centre will feature spaces designed for events, collaboration, and learning.

Tumo’s educational network in Syunik

In her opening remarks, Tumo CEO Marie Lou Papazian shared the news about the Tumo boxes in other communities in the region. “Our goal of providing all teenagers in Syunik with life-changing learning experiences on a large-scale began back in 2021 with just one Tumo Box. Now, we have grown into a full educational network. Notably, we are announcing the long-awaited news about the Tumo Box in Goris, which is being launched in collaboration with ContourGlobal. Tumo Kapan will provide 2,500 students with the opportunity to acquire future-oriented knowledge in the fields of technology and design. To complete Tumo’s educational network in Syunik, we only need to establish the Sisian centre. We hope to overcome that challenge, too, by finding reliable partners,” said the CEO of Tumo.

Photo: TUMO

Zara Budaghyan, Head of Public Relations at Tumo, stated that the creation of the Kapan centre is part of a long-term goal. “Since 2021, we have been working hard to make Tumo education accessible to the youth of the Syunik region. This educational triangle will serve as a significant hub located in the regional centre, offering opportunities not only to Tumo students but to the entire community. Now that the centre is operational, we are confident it will have a positive impact on the region’s educational and technological landscape,” she remarked.

Photo: TUMO

Tumo’s educational programme equips students with future-oriented skills in technology and design, empowering young people to become flexible, proactive, and competitive in both local and international professional arenas. This education is particularly valuable for youth living in remote communities in Armenia, who, thanks to Tumo’s extensive educational network across the country, can access modern education without leaving their hometowns. This opportunity enables them to participate in the global labor market while simultaneously contributing to the development and growth of their own communities.

Photo: TUMO

Kapan branch director Anush Mezhlumyan noted: “Today, we already have more than 830 students aged 12 to 18 who are seizing the opportunity to develop their skills in modern technologies and design. This is a great opportunity for the youth of Kapan to discover their potential and prepare for their professional future.”

Photo: TUMO

Arine Israelyan, 16, who has been attending Tumo for three years, said that the centre has helped her not only acquire new skills, but also change her mind-set.

“At first I was only interested in technology, but then I realised that Tumo offers more: creative development, experimenting with new ideas, and the opportunity to delve deeper into art. The most impressive part for me has been creative writing, which opened up new paths and inspired me to create my own works,” shared Arine.

Photo: TUMO

According to lecturer Lilit Vardanyan, the term “creative writing” was coined at Tumo, and during that class, she helps students write stories with engaging content to attract readers.

Arine Israelyan Photo: TUMO

Digital music specialist Shushanik Ghazaryan noted that students are often initially sceptical of their abilities, however, after a few lessons they realize that they can create their own music and transform their ideas into real projects.

Following the official opening ceremony, guests had the opportunity to tour the building. During the Tumo Studios’ screen printing workshop, they printed symbolic train tickets and gained insight into the intricacies of this traditional printing technique.

Shushanik Ghazaryan (to the left) Photo: TUMO

In parallel, Tumo presented its project to digitise Armenia’s historical and cultural heritage, offering to admire the historical monuments of Syunik through the Apple Vision Pro headset.

New perspectives for development of community potential

In his welcoming speech, Kapan community head Gevorg Parsyan highlighted the significance of the chosen location, noting that it was once not only a transportation hub but also a catalyst for the economic and cultural upliftment of the entire region. He stressed that Kapan is committed to diversifying its economy by developing technological and knowledge-based sectors, moving away from the dominance of the mining industry.

Photo: TUMO

“In this rapidly changing world, we especially value the development of a knowledge-based economy and local technologies as a branch of economic development. Thanks to the collective efforts of everyone involved, we now have this centre. I hope that our youth will use this opportunity to explore Kapan’s potential in this field, shaping the future of our community,” emphasised Parsyan.

Photo: TUMO

EU Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, speaking to Mediamax, underlined that the establishment of Tumo Kapan is a major investment in human capital, aimed at making the region more resilient, secure and economically viable. It is part of the “Resilient Syunik Team Europe” initiative, which aims to promote the sustainable socio-economic development of the region.

Anahit Baghdasaryan

“The Resilient Syunik Team Europe” initiative is the joint undertaking of the European Union, the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, EU Member states - Austria, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, and Switzerland also joining as an external partner. The initiative aims to contribute to the sustainable socioeconomic development of the Syunik region.

This article was published with the financial support of the European Union. Its content is the sole responsibility of Mediamax and does not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union.