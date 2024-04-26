“Team Europe” in Syunik: from establishing Impact Hub to promoting the entrepreneurial ecosystem

The Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative began from January 18, 2023. This innovative and people-centric initiative is implemented by the joint efforts of the European Union, European Investment Bank, EU member states - Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, as well as partner Switzerland.

“Our funding fosters creativity and the opportunities for the people on the ground, and this is essential. In particular, in such an initiative where the focus is on people, “Team Europe” is primarily the people on the ground. Their aspirations, their creativity, their ideas – this is our own “Team Europe” in Syunik,” EU Ambassador to Armenia Vassilis Maragos presented the initiative in an interview with Mediamax.

EU Ambassador to Armenia Vassilis Maragos Photo: Mediamax

The Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative encompasses eight key directions: “MSMEs development”, “Skills and employability”, “Education”, “Green agriculture”, “Social Services”, “Sustainable and green public infrastructure”, “Good local governance and citizen engagement”, “Sustainable management of natural resources”.

In 2022, Impact Hub Syunik, focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises in the region, was established with the support of the EU, marking the inception of Syunik’s first-ever business incubator. Serving as a vital bridge between diverse business entities, the centre is dedicated to advancing the sustainable growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region. As part of the Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative, Impact Hub Syunik has implemented programmes aimed at fostering the region’s socio-economic resilience. These initiatives encompass strengthening the business ecosystem and enhancing the competitiveness of MSMEs.

Mediamax shares about the joint efforts of the Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative, the impact of the implemented programmes and the positive changes brought to the lives of the beneficiaries.

The establishment of Impact Hub Syunik as a notable achievement of the Resilient Syunik Team Europe

The establishment of the Impact Hub Syunik in 2022 within the framework of the Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative was an important step in promoting entrepreneurship in the region.

“To open an Impact Hub, one must go through a long process, and obtain a license from Impact Hub Global, typically taking six to seven months. It entails conducting preliminary research and prove the need for an Impact Hub in the respective region. Concurrently, the centre must also have a programme, providing study opportunities. With the funding of the European Union, we launched the “Stronger Entrepreneurial Ecosystem in Syunik” programme, which gave us the opportunity to conduct these studies and substantiate the need for the opening of the Impact Hub in Syunik,” said Raisa Aghabekyan, Programme Manager at Impact Hub Syunik.

Raisa Aghabekyan Photo: Mediamax

This was the first attempt to engage with the local business community, study the ecosystem, and assess the needs. The research conducted at the onset of this programme forms the basis for all future programmes of Impact Hub Syunik and reaching a larger number of beneficiaries. One of those programmes was the Women Entrepreneurship Incubation Programme funded by the Government of Finland. Carried out within the framework of the Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative, this programme significantly amplified the positive influence of Impact Hub Syunik on the development of entrepreneurship in the region.

The global impact of the Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative is substantial, not only due to its direct benefits to the beneficiaries but also because the programmes implemented within the framework laid the groundwork for the establishment of Impact Hub Syunik. At that time, Syunik did not have an incubator, and local businesses had no idea about incubation. Those few who knew about it had to travel to Yerevan to participate in incubation programmes. Physical presence was crucial for the development of the local ecosystem,” explained Raisa Aghabekyan.

Addressing the needs of post-war vulnerable and displaced people

In 2022, Impact Hub Yerevan implemented the 12-month long “Stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem in Syunik - Supporting vulnerable and displaced persons” programme within the framework of the Rapid response mechanism of the EaP Civil Society Facility.

The overall objective of the project was to strengthen entrepreneurial opportunities in Syunik by identifying the needs of post-war vulnerable and displaced people, training them, engaging organizations working with them. The Impact Hub initiative in Syunik supported individuals displaced as a result of the war to develop, validate, and implement their business ideas. The programme enabled the beneficiary entrepreneurs to establish connections with national and international entrepreneurs and mentors.

Photo: Mediamax

Fifteen initiatives, comprising both startups and projects in the idea stage, participated in this programme. The participants were mainly from Goris and Sisian communities. Now 60-70% of these initiatives transitioned into operating businesses.

“The programme did not offer any financial assistance. However, it provided an opportunity for refining ideas, acquiring skills, and establishing connections (networking). At the suggestion of the participants and at the initiative of Impact Hub, we gave them the opportunity of free membership for six months. During that period they were free to turn to us for consultation and expert meetings,” said Raisa Aghabekyan.

“Davti Toon” that aims to develop rural tourism

Armine Khachatryan is from Aghitu village of the Sisian community, where she founded “Davti Toon” guest house in 2021 aimed to develop rural tourism. The business just started operating when she applied to the “Stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem in Syunik - Supporting vulnerable and displaced people” programme.

“Since I had just started this business, I needed skills in hotel and tourism business to effectively manage my guest house. Thanks to this programme, my knowledge expanded, and I acquired business management skills. Now, I am able to plan the operation of the guest house more accurately,” noted Armine.

Armine Khachatryan Photo: “Davti Toon”

The house where Armine founded “Davti Toon” belonged to her late husband, who was a sportsman and a kickboxing coach. He often brought his students to the house to train before competitions. Most of the customers are Armenian guests, but they also have tourists from abroad.

“We aimed to turn that house into an interesting and different environment where people could relax and be filled with positive energy. After the death of my husband, I started this work alone and named the guest house after him. I am a mother of two: my son, who is studying tourism at the University of Economics, has autism, and my daughter is pursuing the same profession in college. Our goal is to specialize extensively and contribute to the development of tourism not only in our guest house but also throughout the region,” said Armine.

Armine Khachatryan Photo: “Davti Toon”

In the future, she plans to repair and cultivate the garden, add wooden cabins and expand the guest house, for which she is looking for investments. Before implementation of those plans, she currently rates the business activity as 8 out of 10. Armine is also independently studying social media marketing to proficiently present the guest house online.

Promoting women entrepreneurship and development of ecosystem

The 12-month Women Entrepreneurship Incubation Programme in Syunik supported the capacity building of local women entrepreneurs to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Syunik and promote women entrepreneurship. It was implemented by Impact Hub Syunik, and funded by the Government of Finland.

The programme provided 15 female entrepreneurs of Syunik the opportunity to develop, refine and implement their business ideas, fostering a positive impact on the region. Three of the projects participating in the programme received financial support of € 1,500 each for the further development of their projects.

“There were almost no opportunities for promoting women entrepreneurship in the region, with few initiatives primarily offering limited financial support mainly aimed at supporting homemaking. It was crucial for us to target women who would really be able to benefit from the programme and implement their ideas. Equally important was that Impact Hub Syunik became a safe space for the women, where they could share their concerns, find motivation and explore ways to balance family life and business,” said Raisa Aghabekyan.

The first workshop of the project was dedicated to idea refinement, the last one to “pitching” (brief and attractive presentation of the idea to receive funding). Raisa Aghabekyan noted that when comparing the first and last workshops, the growth observed in the participants was remarkable: starting from completing the ideas and turning them into business plans to presenting them confidently.

“The communication with the beneficiaries continues. We never interrupt it with the end of the programme. The beneficiaries of the programmes become part of our community and network. The network and connections of Impact Hub serve to support the beneficiaries in the future,” said Raisa Aghabekyan.

Photo: Mediamax

The final evaluation of the programme by the participants showed that 90% of the beneficiaries were satisfied with the programme’s structure, and 91% gained new knowledge. According to Kirsti Narinen, Finland’s ambassador to the South Caucasus, such positive feedback is a strong basis for Finland to implement similar programmes in the future.

Ambassador Kirsti Narinen Photo: Arno Mikkor

“I think the biggest outcome of this programme was that the participating women became role models in their community, inspiring other developing entrepreneurs. We also consider it important to create a support network during and after the programme. This will ensure the possibility of further communication. In this regard, Impact Hub Syunik continues to support local women entrepreneurs. Finland, for its part, is happy to adhere to the Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative of the European Union,” Ambassador Kirsti Narinen told Mediamax.

“Nazani” handmade sweets - among the winners of the incubation programme

A beneficiary of the programme, chocolate maker Narine Stepanyan from the city of Meghri, has established a production of handmade chocolate-covered sweets according to the traditional family recipe, which she presents under the “Nazani” brand.

Photo: Nazani

“The main ingredients are Meghri’s dried fruits – pineapple and dried fig. The recipe passed to me from my grandmother. I started production four years ago in Yerevan. After living in the capital for more than ten years, I decided to return to Meghri and re-establish the business here,” said Narine. Family-recipe candies have been an integral part of the New Year celebrations for years, and the received feedback motivated me to start a business.

“Over these four years, I learned a lot, and one of the happiest facts for me was that I was trained as a chocolatier which added a professional approach to the work. The current “Nazani” has a legal label, providing detailed information about the ingredients used,” said she.

Narine Stepanyan Photo: Mediamax

Thanks to the Women Entrepreneurship Incubation Programme, Narine created a new design for her candy boxes, implemented proper markings, and improved the market appearance of her products.

“Maintaining a professional and informed approach to my business is crucial for me, so I actively participate in various courses, and this programme was no exception. Typically, grant programmes in Meghri focus on establishing community and youth centres. I cannot recall initiatives similar to this programme in Syunik before. I am delighted that Impact Hub has been established in Syunik. It has the potential to significantly influence the local business ecosystem,” added Narine.

The chocolatier’s goal is to make “Nazani” the business card of Meghri, both within Armenia and outside of it. Progress has already been made toward this goal, with candies being shipped to over 8 different countries through intermediary organizations.

Narine Stepanyan Photo: Nazani

“Many tourists I communicate with say that for them “Nazani” is associated with Meghri. They often take the sweets with them or send them to relatives living abroad. It is very meaningful for me, as many people say that our chocolates serve as a gift that tells about Armenia, Syunik or Meghri,” noted Narine.

Narine Stepanyan Photo: Mediamax

Currently, production volumes are small, but there are plans to expand by the end of 2024.

“We will have a bigger workshop, and increase our sales volume. Until now, we have focused only on online sales. Over time, we will also be able to acquire equipment that will enable us to automate some processes, but the basic approach, that the chocolates are handmade, will be maintained. After the volume is increased, I plan to present “Nazani” in different regions, guest houses, branded stores, wineries, restaurants,” added Narine.

Marie Tarian

Photos by Agape Grigoryan, from “Davti Toon” guest house and “Nazani” Handmade Sweets’ Facebook pages

