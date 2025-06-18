Fathers’ Day in Armenia’s holiday calendar with games and without stereotypes

Plaster painting car toys are the most popular activity in the painting zone: children paint them with great care to then gift them to their fathers. Further on is the photo booth to capture happy family memories with fathers. The celebration is dedicated to Fathers’ Day, which is officially marked in Armenia for the first time.

The event organized on June 17th in “Tumanyan Park” emphasized the significant role and engagement of fathers not only in the well-being of children, but also mothers, families and society as a whole.

Photo: Mediamax

The event was initiated by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Armenia Office in collaboration with the UN Office in Armenia, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the National Assembly and “Youth Initiatives Center” NGO.

The event was implemented within the framework of the second phase of the “EU4Gender Equality: Together against Gender Stereotypes and Gender-Based Violence” program.

Photo: Mediamax

Families from Yerevan and Armenian regions participated in the team game “We and Dad - One Team,” and it was the most fun part of Fathers’ Day celebrations. Fathers were the main characters in the games and teamed up with the mothers and children. Usually parents cheer up their children, this time, however, things were different: the children enthusiastically cheered on their fathers to overcome the game’s challenges.

Tatevik Stepanyan Photo: Mediamax

“From now on, we will celebrate Fathers’ Day in Armenia. This is yet another sign that we value men. At the policy level, we have made strong commitments, including through the new Demographic Strategy and Action Plan. Responsible fatherhood is one of the key guarantees for creating a balanced environment and ensuring a full childhood for children,” said Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Tatevik Stepanyan, at the opening of the event.

Bruno Montariol, International Aid/Cooperation Officer, EU Delegation to Armenia, said that

he is a father of five and “being a father is a profound responsibility”.

Bruno Montariol Photo: Mediamax

“It takes commitment, care, and close partnership with mothers to raise our children. Fatherhood is not a solo role - it’s a shared project. That’s why we, as the European Union, are proud to support initiatives like the Papa Clubs and Papa Schools, which help foster more engaged and present fatherhood in Armenia,” said Bruno Montariol.

Member of the Armenian Parliament, Zaruhi Batoyan, who initiated the designation of June 17 as Fathers’ Day in Armenia’s official holiday calendar, stated that in different countries around the world, Fathers’ Day is a movable holiday, while in our country it is fixed.

Zaruhi Batoyan Photo: Mediamax

“I have seen many examples of fathers breaking stereotypes. Unfortunately, there are still views that fathers should be strict, reserved, and rarely express their emotions, but I believe that this situation changing. When a father is not only a provider and protector, but also a child’s friend, teacher, motivator and caregiver, it should be made visible. I hope this day becomes an opportunity to emphasize such stories,” she said.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia, Françoise Jacob, noted that such values as equality between men and women, and between all people, were passed down to her from her father.

Franзoise Jacob Photo: Mediamax

“My father was the one who shaped my life from the age of 6 to 12. He had strong values, and he passed them on to us. I strongly believe that fathers play an important role, just as mothers, in ensuring that children grow up in a stable, emotionally balanced and intellectually developed environment. The UN stands with Armenia in promoting engaged and positive fatherhood. This is a shared responsibility and a path to a more equal and caring society,” said Françoise Jacob.

Taguhi Harutyunyan Photo: Mediamax

“This day allows us not only to highlight the role of fathers, but also to talk about fatherhood, which is built on involvement, attention and equal parenting. We support the enhancement of policies that allow fathers to be fully present in the lives of their children, so they do not miss any milestones along this wonderful journey,” said Taguhi Harutyunyan, Officer-in-Charge, Gender Programme Analyst, UNFPA in Armenia․

Artur Najaryan, President of the Youth Initiatives Center NGO, noted that the EU-funded Papa Clubs are helping promote responsible and engaged fatherhood in Armenia.

Artur Najaryan Photo: Mediamax

“Papa Club sessions foster more harmonious relationships, promote equal involvement in daily life and childcare, and highlight important topics such as personal health and self-education․ It is crucial that this model becomes institutionalized and continues to promote engaged fatherhood,” he added.

Ani Khchoyan

Photos: Emin Aristakesyan