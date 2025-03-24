Future Diplomat Margarita’s journey as the British Ambassador for a Day

At just 19 years old Margarita Hovhannisyan found herself sitting in the Ambassador’s chair at the British Embassy in Yerevan. She was selected as this year’s Ambassador for a Day. This unique initiative is run only by the UK Embassies globally, offering one young woman the rare chance to step into the world of diplomacy and shadow His Majesty’s Ambassador for an entire day.

For the second year in a row, the Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Armenia has been running the “Ambassador for a Day” competition, offering the winner a unique opportunity to spend an entire day alongside His Majesty’s Ambassador John Gallagher, attend official meetings, and gain an insider’s perspective on the embassy’s work.

Photo: Mediamax

Mediamax explores which meetings Margarita attended as the “Ambassador for a Day” and how her perceptions of a diplomat’s work and the embassy’s activities have changed.

You have been selected as the winner

Margarita Hovhannisyan is currently a first-year student at the Faculty of International Relations and Diplomacy at the European University of Armenia. Although she has only recently begun exploring the vast world of diplomacy, her professional path took a dramatic turn after winning the competition announced by the British Embassy in Yerevan.

The “Ambassador for a Day” competition aims to empower young women by encouraging them to pursue careers in diplomacy while also providing insight into the key areas of the British Embassy’s work and its various programs in Armenia. As in the previous year, the competition was held during Women's Month and was open to female citizens aged 18-22. To win, participants had to submit a video answering the question: What would you do if you were the UK Ambassador to Armenia?

Photo: Mediamax

At first, Margarita was skeptical about applying, but her parents, professors and friends encouraged her, believing she was a strong candidate for the win.

Photo: Mediamax

“With my friends' help I filmed the video in the university library, where I outlined how, as an ambassador, I would work to promote economic cooperation, develop educational programs, and support women's rights and empowerment in Armenia. A few days later, I received an email from the embassy, but I hesitated to open it, expecting a rejection. To my delight, I was greeted with the words: ‘Congratulations, you have been selected as the winner.’ I was so thrilled — I could not believe it was happening to me,” Margarita recalls with joy.

British weather, specially for the “Ambassador for a Day”

Margarita’s first meeting was with His Majesty’s Ambassador, John Gallagher, who presented her with the winner’s certificate and the official “Ambassador for a Day” business card. After that, Ambassador Gallagher left her alone to prepare for her introduction to the embassy staff and her first discussion in the role of ambassador.

After greeting the staff members one by one, Margarita took the ambassador’s seat.

“It is a special day today. We have arranged British weather just for our Ambassador for a Day—I hope you will appreciate it,” says Paul Morris, Deputy Head of Mission and HM Consul, addressing Margarita with a smile and after introducing his role at the embassy.

Photo: Mediamax

“No matter what we do—whether it is the ambassador’s job or mine—none of it would be possible without this incredible team. This is the engine room where all the most interesting work happens,” the Deputy Ambassador adds, before the staff members start taking turns presenting their roles.

The scope of activities is vast: fostering economic and trade relations, organizing various meetings and events, developing governance systems, implementing investment programs in key global sectors, and conducting regional initiatives to enhance democratic and economic resilience.

Photo: Mediamax

“I was truly impressed by my meeting with the team. These people often work behind the scenes, and the public is unaware of the daily hard work that makes so many key initiatives a reality. I was truly amazed by the scope of their work and deeply grateful to the entire staff for welcoming me so warmly as the ambassador,” Margarita later shares in a sincere conversation with Mediamax.

Addressing Biodiversity and Climate Challenges

Accompanied by HM Ambassador John Gallagher, the Ambassador for a Day, Margarita, is welcomed at the office of the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC).

Over the next three years, the Foundation will implement the project “Decreasing climate change accelerated human-wildlife conflict in Armenia” which is funded by the UK government under the Darwin Initiative.

“The goal of the project is to increase the environmental and economic resilience of ecosystems and people through the protection of threatened biodiversity hotspots and the introduction of protective measures, ultimately reducing human-wildlife conflict incidents,” says Sona Kalantaryan, the FPWC’s Program Director.

She adds that the project will involve expanding the Caucasus Wildlife Refuge (CWR) in Vayots Dzor Province by 4,000 hectares, planting 50,000 trees for habitat restoration, and educating and providing additional support measures for the local community.

Photo: FPWC

“Environmental issues are of primary importance in the UK’s foreign policy. In this context, it is worth highlighting that we are also ready to support Armenia in hosting the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) next year. This is a key direction, both from a development standpoint and in terms of creating new economic opportunities, as well as ensuring security through the efficient management of natural resources,” Ambassador Gallagher emphasizes.

Since FPWC is a member of the organizational committee for COP17 in Armenia, the Foundation’s director, Ruben Khachatryan, is optimistic about active cooperation with the British Embassy in Yerevan in the planned events. In addition to organizing the official part of COP17, FPWC is working on events outside of Yerevan, involving active participation from organizations funded by the Darwin Initiative.

Photo: Mediamax

“I believe the success of the conference will benefit from giving opportunity for participants to leave Yerevan and learn about the fieldwork being conducted in wildlife conservation. I am confident that we will cooperate closely on this as well,” adds Ambassador Gallagher.

After the project presentation, the Ambassador for a day was able to fully familiarize herself with the work being carried out through an active Q&A.

Photo: Mediamax

“I think many people, like me, are not familiar with this project. In reality, there are many issues in Armenia, especially in environmental sector, where there is a lack of public awareness. It is encouraging to see the British government helping to address these challenges,” says Margarita.

Anahit Goddess as a symbol for bridging cultural dialogue

Cultural dialogue is also crucial for the development of bilateral relations between countries, both through academic community interactions and public exchanges. In this regard, a wonderful example of Armenian-British cultural cooperation is the exhibition at the History Museum of Armenia titled “Mother Goddess: From Anahit to Mary,” which showcases, for the first time in Armenia, the bronze statue head and hand of the Goddess Anahit, relocated from the British Museum.

Photo: Mediamax

Margarita visits the History Museum of Armenia with Ambassador Gallagher, where they are greeted by the museum's director, Davit Poghosyan. He introduces them to the close cooperation with the British Museum, the work behind organizing the exhibition, and discusses the large flow of visitors.

Photo: Mediamax

“I am very happy that the exhibition is so popular among the Armenian public and tourists in Armenia. I believe this shows that cultural ties are fundamental when it comes to developing mutual understanding between societies, and it is wonderful that we have a symbol like the Goddess Anahit, which provides an opportunity for knowledge exchange. The British Museum and the History Museum of Armenia have worked closely to organize this exhibition, and I am hopeful that this will be the first of many,” says Ambassador Gallagher.

Photo: Mediamax

“I had not had the opportunity to see this exhibition before, and I am truly impressed,” says Margarita. “I believe that such collaborations help promote Armenia's ancient culture, tell the world about our ancient roots, and the rich civilization that we had even before our era.”

Advancing language proficiency to boost defense collaboration

Another key direction of the Embassy's activities is fostering cooperation in the defense sector and supporting the development of Armenia's capabilities in this area. Margarita's next meeting is at the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia.

For years, with funding from the UK government and through the efforts of the British Council in Armenia, English language courses have been held at the Armenia’s Ministry of Defense personnel.

Photo: Mediamax

“Although English language courses may not be the first thing that comes to mind when discussing the defense sector, language proficiency is fundamental for the development of cooperation in this field. It helps with rapid communication, achieving mutual understanding, and significantly contributes to the effectiveness of joint exercises," explains Ambassador Gallagher.

Photo: Mediamax

He adds that, in addition to language courses, the British Embassy, in cooperation with the Armenia’s MoD, is implementing several other programs aimed at modernizing defense and governance systems in Armenia, enhancing transparency and credibility.

Strengthening business ties

In an interview with Mediamax, Ambassador Gallagher emphasizes that the level of trade between the two countries have increased significantly in recent years, and this trend is promising.

“The United Kingdom continues to work with the Armenian government and the business sector to help create the necessary conditions for business efficiency, where laws and regulations are clear and transparent. I believe this is what foreign investors, including British companies, are looking for. On the other hand, we encourage successful Armenian companies to consider the United Kingdom as a direction for expanding their business, because there are very favorable conditions for development," said Ambassador Gallagher.

During her visit to the Armenian-British Business Chamber (ABBC), Margarita Hovhannisyan meets with the chamber's staff and Executive Director Irina Chobanyan to learn more about the work being done in this field.

Photo: Mediamax

“The main purpose of the organization is to represent the interests of its members by creating a more valuable business environment in Armenia, while continuing to promote future economic and trade relations between Armenia and the United Kingdom with the British Embassy in Yerevan. We are very pleased to be the primary partner of the British Embassy, and I believe that the combination of British know-how and local experience through the various events and programs we implement helps achieve better results,” says Irina Chobanyan.

Photo: Mediamax

During the meeting, Irina Chobanyan and Deputy Ambassador Paul Morris present examples of ongoing programs in this sector and the evident progress being made.

Inspiration for studying in the UK

As part of her Ambassador for a Day experience, Margarita Hovhannisyan attended the Chevening Welcome Home Reception hosted by British Ambassador John Gallagher. The event celebrates the 2023/24 Chevening scholars, marking their successful completion of studies in the UK and their return to Armenia.

During the reception, Ambassador Gallagher officially handed over certificates to this year’s Chevening graduates, recognising their achievements and welcoming them to the growing network of UK-educated professionals in Armenia. Chevening is the UK’s flagship international scholarship programme, supporting outstanding individuals worldwide to study in the UK and develop into future leaders.

Photo: British Embassy

For Margarita, this was an inspiring moment. Engaging with Chevening alumni, hearing their experiences, and learning about the opportunities offered by British universities motivated her to pursue a Master’s degree in the UK. Inspired by their journeys, she now aims to apply for UK scholarships, including Chevening, to continue her education and leadership development.

“Their education has opened up vast career opportunities for them, but it is truly encouraging that they have chosen to return to Armenia and invest their knowledge and potential in the country’s development,” Margarita says.

Her encounter with the Chevening alumni gave her a glimpse not only into the academic opportunities the UK offers, but also into the vibrant culture and the global doors it can open.

Photo: British Embassy

The event also served as a valuable networking platform, allowing Margarita to connect with alumni, professionals, and UK-Armenia education partners, further enriching her insights into diplomacy, leadership, and international collaboration.

Key takeaways from a day as an Ambassador

Thanks to this experience, Margarita's perception of the diplomatic field has been transformed and enriched. She was supposed to study diplomatic protocol only in her third year of university, but the British Embassy gave her the opportunity to be at the heart of these protocols firsthand.

“You will not find any of this in books. Even while driving, the Ambassador invited me to sit in his usual seat, explaining that an ambassador always sits on the side of the flag,” Margarita recalls.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the day was her conversations with Ambassador Gallagher on the way to meetings. She had the rare opportunity to ask an experienced diplomat all the questions that interested her.

Photo: Mediamax

“The Ambassador is a very approachable and kind person. He listened to me attentively and gave me advice. We managed to talk about a wide range of topics—from the impact of social media to artificial intelligence. I was curious about his opinion on whether AI could replace diplomats. He responded that human relationships are fundamental in this field, so AI cannot take on a significant role,” Margarita shares.

During their discussions, Ambassador Gallagher also told Margarita about the key qualities and skills a good diplomat should have: curiosity, the ability to present complex issues effectively, and strong interpersonal relationships that foster trust.

Photo: Mediamax

“Margarita undoubtedly has the potential to develop these skills. I hope that today’s experience will encourage her to pursue her aspirations. I look forward to seeing her progress in the future,” the Ambassador Galllagher says.

“I believe the most important lesson I learned from Ambassador Gallagher and Deputy Ambassador Morris is the importance of building relationships based on honesty and mutual trust. I hope that through this experience and my future education I will become the kind of diplomat who opens doors to a world of peace,” she said. It’s safe to say that this might have been Margarita’s first day as Ambassador, but it won’t be her last encounter with diplomacy.

Gaiane Yenokian

Photos by Agape Grigroyan