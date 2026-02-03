“The Epstein files” and Azerbaijan: Sultan bin Sulayem, Barak, Stern, and others

A review of the “Epstein files” published on the website of the U.S. Department of Justice suggests that the South Caucasus, and Azerbaijan in particular, attracted a degree of interest from the financier.

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested by New York State law enforcement authorities on July 6, 2019. Prosecutors stated that between 2002 and 2005 he organized visits by dozens of underage girls to his Manhattan residence, with the youngest reported to be 14 years old. Epstein maintained an extensive network of acquaintances that included current and former officials not only from the United States but from numerous other countries, including former heads of state, major business figures and show business stars.

Criminal proceedings against the financier in the United States were terminated after he committed suicide in a prison cell in August 2019. Epstein’s acquaintances included former US President Bill Clinton and current US leader Donald Trump.

“The President of Azerbaijan is a very good friend of mine”

On September 18, 2011, Jeffrey Epstein wrote an email to a recipient named Sultan bin Sulayem:

“Are you still planning to come to the US? How was Baku?”

Sultan bin Sulayem replied the next day:

“Baku was fantastic.”

On the same day, responding to another letter from Epstein, bin Sulayem shared interesting details regarding his relationship with the president of Azerbaijan:

“But I tell you, Baku is a very beautiful city, more beautiful than Paris, believe me. If you ever want to visit, I will join you, and we will meet the President – a very good friend of mine. He is very intelligent and reminds me of Sheikh Mohammed.”

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem and Jeffrey Epstein Photo: REUTERS/“Epstein files”

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem is a member of one of Dubai’s most influential families; his father served as an advisor to the ruling dynasty.

Sultan bin Sulayem is the chairman and CEO of DP World, a multinational logistics company headquartered in Dubai. As of 2010, DP World was regarded as the world’s third-largest port operator. According to the company’s website, DP World handles approximately 10 percent of global cargo traffic on a daily basis.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem and Syria’s President Ahmed Al-Sharaa after signing the agreement Photo: Dubai Media Office

In July 2025 DP World has signed a 30-year concession agreement with Syria’s General Authority for Land and Sea Ports to develop and operate the Port of Tartus.

As part of this agreement, DP World will invest $‌800 million over the duration of the concession to enhance the port’s infrastructure and establish it as a “vital regional trade hub connecting Southern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa”.

“Awake?”

On March 6, 2013, Jeffrey Epstein wrote to Nili Priel, the spouse of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak:

“Awake?”

Priel replied: “Yes, he will call in few minutes.”

In a subsequent letter, Barak’s spouse wrote that he was scheduled to perform in Baku on May 7, after which they would travel to Las Vegas, where another performance was planned for May 8.

“Can you think of 2 more different locations in 24 hours?),” she wrote ironically.

Ehud Barak in 2013 Photo: REUTERS

After leaving office as Prime Minister of Israel in 2001, Barak moved to the United States, where he worked as a senior advisor to the American company Electronic Data Systems. It was likely that his visit to Baku took place in this professional capacity.

“The hacking attempt was carried out in Baku”

In December 2016, Jeffrey Epstein corresponded with Tom Pritzker, the CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, informing him that an attempt had been made to hack his server from Malaysia.

Pritzker replied:

“We had a hotel hack from same source as DNC. Assume they are after our gross margins in Cherry Hill.”

He suggested that the hackers were interested in financial information.

Epstein replied: “Unless Russia wants credit card info, DNC unlikely hacked by state. Most likely Chinese.”

Pritzker replied:

“We have purged credit card info from servers. Hack was in Baku during some conference.”

“Dealing with you was unwise”

On March 9, 2011, a man named David Stern wrote to Epstein:

“Rest of the day has become more quiet and restrained. Theme seems to be now: PA under scrutiny for dealing with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan (but government approved!), he has full support of his Mum, only dealing with you was “unwise”. The dealings to you are now predominately related to F. and her financial trouble, always quoting her interview and her “lack of judgment” and she will never deal with you again etc.”

David Stern

Most likely, David Stern is the former commissioner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), who died in 2020. Media reports indicate that correspondence between Stern and Epstein dated May 21, 2014, included references to “orgies.”

The abbreviation “PA” most likely does not represent an initialism but rather the common English shorthand for a personal assistant.

“We would very much like to do that”

On October 14, 2013, Norwegian politician Thorbjørn Jagland, who at the time served as Secretary General of the Council of Europe, wrote to Epstein.

The letter started as follows: “Hi Jeffrey, coming back to a possible visit on your Island. We would very much like to do that, arriving i.e on 21 or 22 December and leaving let’s say 2 or 3 January, depending on the prices for the tickets, which may differ a lot.”

Thorbjørn Jagland Photo: Council of Europe

And concluded:

“I’ll stay in Strasbourg this week, after that a lot of traveling to Armenia, Wien, Athens, London, Belgrade and Podgoriza.”

“Terje invited you to Baku and Astana”

Yagland was not the only Norwegian politician with whom Epstein communicated.

On March 2, 2014, an unnamed recipient wrote to Epstein:

“Terje has invited you to Baku, Azerbaijan, and then Astana in Kazakstan.”

In 1993, Terje Rød-Larsen was appointed envoy and special adviser to the Middle East peace process, and from mid-1994 he served as the UN Special Coordinator for the Occupied Territories. From 2004 to 2020, he headed the International Peace Institute (IPI) in New York. He was ultimately forced to step down after his ties to Epstein were revealed and reports emerged that entities linked to Epstein had provided approximately $‌650,000 in funding to the IPI.

On March 2, 2014, Epstein wrote to Terje Rød-Larsen:

“Terje, Svetalana will go along on the Baku and Astana trip, please have Camilla coordinate.”

“I met this model and had unbelievable time”

On September 18, 2015, a man named Jim Miller attached a photo to a letter and wrote to Epstein:

“I am in Azerbaijan on official visit. I met this model and had unbelievable time.”

Jim Miller Photo: NYFA

Most likely, Jim Miller is the Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at the New York Film Academy. In any case, the academy’s website includes a January 2015 post about Miller’s visit to Baku and his meetings at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education. It is possible that his September visit was a follow-up to the contacts established earlier in the year.

“The Azeri sponsors are extremely disappointed”

On May 21, 2014, a man named Joe Merante wrote to Epstein’s brother Mark:

“We were scheduled to bring a group of Members (of Congress) to Azerbaijan May 31-June 4, but one Member dropped out as of today. The Azeri sponsors are extremely disappointed and upset, and asked that we do our best to make this trip happen by replacing the members with individuals of note in media, finance, banking, education, etc.

Travel is entirely first class with all first class accommodations. The trip will be an amazing program including meetings with the President, and ministers. Azerbaijan is booming and the country is looking for partners and areas in which they could invest. The trip could be both fun and profitable.”

Mark Epstein forwarded this message to his brother and wrote: “In case you know someone and want to do them a favor, let me know.”

“Georgian guy”

On March 30, 2010, Diana Villabon, assistant to the chairman of The Falconwood Corporation (Henry Jarecki Family Office), a New York-based single-family office, wrote a letter to Douglas Hepworth, head of Gresham Investment Management, with the subject line “Georgian guy”:

“Dr. Jarecki and Jim Miller will be meeting with Mr. Kakha Bendukidze, the founder of the Free University of Tbilisi and wondered if you would like to join.”

On the same day, Diana Villabon wrote to Epstein: “Dr. Jarecki would like to know what you think?”

Ara Tadevosyan