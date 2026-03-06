51 percent of February respondents would vote in favor of joining the EU

Yerevan /Mediamax/. About 33% of Armenians fully support Armenia’s membership in the European Union and 39% partially support it.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the American International Republican Institute (IRI) from February 3 to 13.

When asked, “If a referendum on Armenia’s membership in the European Union were held next Sunday, how would you vote?”, 51% of respondents said they would vote in favor of joining the EU, 13% would vote against, 32% would not vote, and 4% found it difficult to answer.

When answering the question “What do you consider the main advantage of joining the European Union?”, 26% mentioned strengthening the economy, 14% strengthening security and stability, and 10% the country’s development.

In response to the question “What, in your opinion, is the main disadvantage or danger of joining the European Union?”, 22% said the EU would not be a reliable partner, 15% believe national values would deteriorate, and 12% think Armenian family norms would be undermined.

The IRI conducted the survey via telephone interviews (CATI) with 1,506 Armenian citizens aged 18 and over, including displaced persons from Artsakh currently residing in Armenia (who may or may not be Armenian citizens).