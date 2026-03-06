Armenians’ opinions on the benefits and drawbacks of TRIPP - Mediamax.am

March 06, 2026
360 views

Armenians’ opinions on the benefits and drawbacks of TRIPP


Photo: Press service of the Armenian Prime Minister (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. In Armenia, 24% of survey respondents fully support the TRIPP project.

According to a survey conducted by the American International Republican Institute (IRI) from February 3-13, 20% partially support the project, 34% are categorically against it, and 13% are partially against it. Five percent of respondents had not heard of the agreement, and 4% found it difficult to answer.

 

When asked, “What, in your opinion, is the main advantage of implementing TRIPP?”, 30% cited economic growth, 19% establishing peace, 16% lifting the blockade, 14% increasing trade, 10% ensuring security, 6% increasing the state budget, 4% developing the country, and 3% reducing prices. 

 

Thirteen percent either refused to answer or found it difficult to respond.

 

Regarding drawbacks, 20% of respondents said TRIPP could negatively impact the economy, 16% expressed concern that citizens of enemy countries would gain free entry to Armenia. Seven percent of respondents believe that the main drawback of implementing TRIPP could be the risk of losing Syunik.

 

The IRI conducted the survey via telephone interviews (CATI) with 1,506 Armenian citizens aged 18 and over, including displaced persons from Artsakh currently residing in Armenia (who may or may not be Armenian citizens).




