80% see Azerbaijan as a threat, 69% see threat in Turkey

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia is considered Armenia’s most important political partner by 43% of respondents in a survey conducted by the American International Republican Institute (IRI).

According to it, 42% view the United States as a key political partner, 34% Iran, 29% the European Union, 27% France, 21% China, and 18% Georgia.

80% of respondents consider Azerbaijan a threat, 69% percent consider Turkey, 29% Russia, and 10% the United States.

The IRI survey was conducted from February 3-13 using telephone interviews (CATI) with 1,506 Armenian citizens aged 18 and over, including displaced persons from Artsakh residing in Armenia (who may or may not be Armenian citizens).