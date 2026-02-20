The fifth edition of “Vano and Vazgen” goes on sale

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The fifth edition of the book “Vanon and Vazgen: The Life and Tragedy of Two Friends,” by Ara Tadevosyan and Lusine Gharibyan and published by Mediamax, is now on sale.

Between October 2025 and February 2026, 3,100 copies of the book were sold.

The book recounts the lives of two founding figures of Armenia’s Third Republic. Many facts and testimonies are presented for the first time, offering deeper insight into the relationship between Vano Siradeghyan and Vazgen Sargsyan at different stages of their lives.

The authors refrain from drawing conclusions, confident that the material presented enables readers to form their own judgments.

The book also features numerous episodes from Armenia’s recent history that are essential for understanding today’s realities.

In February 2025, the book received the “Non-Fiction Bestseller of the Year” award from Armenpress.

Until February 22, the book is available in Mediamax’s online store at a 25% discount – AMD 4,350 instead of AMD 5,800.

https://premium.mediamax.am/am/books/vano_vazgen.