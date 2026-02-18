Noubar Afeyan: We must continue fighting for Ruben Vardanyan’s release - Mediamax.am

February 18, 2026
Noubar Afeyan: We must continue fighting for Ruben Vardanyan’s release


Photo: Aurora (archive photo)


U.S-Armenian businessman and philanthropist Noubar Afeyan made the following statement today:

“I have just learned that my long-time friend and partner in philanthropy, Ruben Vardanyan, wrongly imprisoned for his advocacy of Armenian sovereignty and safety in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), has received a prison sentence of 20 years from his captors in Azerbaijan.

 

This is a travesty. It is ludicrous.

 

Those around the world who believe in peace and justice, in decency and fairness, must continue fighting for his release, as I will do.

 

It is seen as a judgment against the Armenian people as a whole: Vardanyan’s family

Ruben’s family said it best: this judgment is a judgment against the Armenian people as a whole”.




