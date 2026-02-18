Mediamax, Idram and Hayordi gifted 100 copies of “Ashes of Our Fathers” book

Ahead of Book Giving Day celebrated in Armenia on February 19, Mediamax Media Company, the Hayordi Foundation and Idram have come up with a joint initiative.

With support from Idram, Mediamax has transferred 100 copies of the book “Ashes of Our Fathers” by British journalist Gabriel Gavin to the Hayordi Foundation for distribution to beneficiaries.

The book presents, through the eyes of an eyewitness, the events that unfolded after the 2020 war and up to the exodus of Armenians from Artsakh in September 2023.

It was translated by Mediamax and published in September 2025.

“When “Ashes of Our Fathers” was just published in the UK, Gabriel Gavin said it was important for him that ‘ordinary’ people read the book, since he wrote about them. We are glad that, thanks to this cooperation, we were able to help realize Gabriel’s wish,” said Ara Tadevosyan, Director of Mediamax.

Tatevik Vardevanyan, Head of Communications and Social Responsibility Programs at Idram, emphasized that as a company that values education, Idram participates in the book festival every year in different formats.

“This year, we decided to donate “Ashes of Our Fathers.” This important documentary work allows readers to relive and understand one of the most challenging periods of our history through facts and personal stories. Books like this do more than convey information – they shape thinking, responsibility, and values. We are happy to support this initiative so the book reaches its readers,” said Tatevik Vardevanyan.

Vache Vardanyan

“This cooperation has special meaning for us. It is not just a donation of books, but a continuation of years of reliable partnership. Both Mediamax and Idram have supported the Hayordi Foundation for years, each contributing in their professional fields for the benefit of our children and their families.

Their support is consistent, responsible, and deeply involved,” said Vache Vardanyan, Director of the Hayordi Foundation.

This week, the book “Ashes of Our Fathers” is available at Mediamax’s online bookstore for 3,375 AMD, down from 4,500 AMD.