The Izmirlian Foundation supports inclusive football in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A donation agreement was signed between The Izmirlian Foundation and The Football Federation of Armenia on co-financing of the Inclusive Football Development for Children with Special Needs (Disabilities) project implemented by the Football Federation of Armenia.

The project aims to support the full social inclusion and heal thy development of children with special needs by creating a safe, accessible, and supportive sports environment through inclusive football.

The project provides children with special needs the opportunity to engage in football, increasing their physical activity levels while developing teamwork, social and communication skills, as well as self-confidence.