The Izmirlian Foundation supports inclusive football in Armenia - Mediamax.am

հայերեն | русский | english
February 18, 2026
361 views

The Izmirlian Foundation supports inclusive football in Armenia



Yerevan /Mediamax/. A donation agreement was signed between The Izmirlian Foundation and The Football Federation of Armenia on co-financing of the Inclusive Football Development for Children with Special Needs (Disabilities) project implemented by the Football Federation of Armenia.

 

The project aims to support the full social inclusion and heal thy development of children with special needs by creating a safe, accessible, and supportive sports environment through inclusive football.

 

The project provides children with special needs the opportunity to engage in football, increasing their physical activity levels while developing teamwork, social and communication skills, as well as self-confidence.




Latest news

Politics | February 18, 2026 10:16
Five facts about the new head of the EU mission in Armenia

Foreign Policy | February 18, 2026 09:51
Nikol Pashinyan leaves for the U.S. on a working visit

Society | February 18, 2026 07:24
Amnesty: Ruben Vardanyan’s prison term culminates “travesty” of a trial against ethnic Armenian leaders
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2026