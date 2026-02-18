It is seen as a judgment against the Armenian people as a whole: Vardanyan’s family

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The family of Ruben Vardanyan issued a statement which runs as follows:

“Today we learned that Ruben Vardanyan - a beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather - has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The verdict by a military court in Azerbaijan is devastating, though not unexpected. From the moment of his arbitrary detention 874 days ago, it became evident that the outcome of this process had been predetermined.

Throughout this period, Ruben was denied fundamental guarantees of due process, including meaningful access to legal defense, contact with his international counsel, and the ability of independent media to attend the proceedings. The hearings were held behind closed doors and in conditions incompatible with the standards of a fair trial under international law and even Azerbaijani laws.

Despite attempts to discredit Ruben’s reputation as a humanitarian, philanthropist, and social entrepreneur, the support expressed by governments, civil society leaders, and international observers has provided strength and hope to our family.

This is not merely a trial of Ruben Vardanyan and the other Armenian detainees; it is seen as a judgment against the Armenian people as a whole.

We will continue our efforts to secure his release and the release of all Armenian detainees held on politically motivated grounds, and we call on international leaders to take all appropriate measures, consistent with international law, to ensure their freedom and protect their rights.”