The new biometric system to be introduced in Armenia in the fall of 2026 - Mediamax.am

February 13, 2026
The new biometric system to be introduced in Armenia in the fall of 2026


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Internal Affairs Arpine Sargsyan said today that Armenian citizens will be able to receive new biometric passports and identification cards starting this fall.

“The cost of the biometric passport and identification card is currently being finalized, and the price will be announced in the near future,” the minister said.

 

According to her, work is underway to complete the final design of the new biometric passport, which will soon be presented to the public.

 

Previously issued passports will remain valid until their expiration date.




