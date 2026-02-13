Pashinyan to deliver lecture in Poland

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM) reported that on 25 February, it will host a lecture by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, entitled “Armenia and the New Peace Architecture in the South Caucasus.”

PISM’s news release reads:

“For over two years, Armenia has been undergoing a shift in its foreign policy. Its previous formal alliance with Russia, which was forced by circumstances, is gradually being balanced by closer ties with the European Union and the US.

Furthermore, after more than three decades of conflict over Karabakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan declared peace with support of the US. In the near future, a peace treaty is expected to be signed, borders are to be opened, trade is to be resumed, and, with American support, the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity in Armenian territory is to be built. The future of these plans and the policies pursued by the Armenian authorities will be decided by the results of the parliamentary elections scheduled for June this year. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will address the above challenges and opportunities faced by Armenia and will be ready to take questions from the audience.”