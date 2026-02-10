U.S. Vice President pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited today the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Yerevan with his spouse.

Photo: REUTERS

JD Vance became the highest-ranking U.S. official to ever pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide at Tsitsernakaberd.

Photo: REUTERS

Judging from the photos, JD Vance and his spouse were not accompanied by high-ranking Armenian officials at the memorial complex.

Photo: REUTERS

Mediamax reminds that U.S. President Donald Trump addressed a message on the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, marked on April 24, 2025, in which he failed to use the term “genocide”.