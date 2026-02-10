U.S. Vice President pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims - Mediamax.am

հայերեն | русский | english
February 10, 2026
516 views

U.S. Vice President pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims


Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited today the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Yerevan with his spouse.

Photo: REUTERS

JD Vance became the highest-ranking U.S. official to ever pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide at Tsitsernakaberd.

Photo: REUTERS

Judging from the photos, JD Vance and his spouse were not accompanied by high-ranking Armenian officials at the memorial complex.

Photo: REUTERS

Mediamax reminds that U.S. President Donald Trump addressed a message on the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, marked on April 24, 2025, in which he failed to use the term “genocide”.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Region | February 10, 2026 11:47
Aliyev: Transit through Azerbaijan is of “exceptional importance” for Armenia

Society | February 10, 2026 11:29
U.S. Vice President pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Key | February 10, 2026 08:53
6 facts about V-BAT drones Armenia has acquired from the U.S.
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2026