Over the past 26 years, Mediamax paid 806.75 AMD to the state budget

Yerevan /Mediamax/. From 1999 to 2025, the total amount of taxes and other mandatory payments paid by Mediamax reached 806.75 million AMD, of which 391.8 million AMD (approximately 48.5%) were direct taxes.

In 1999-2018, Mediamax paid a total of 398.5 million AMD in taxes and other mandatory payments, while in 2019-2025 this figure amounted to 408.25 million AMD.

The data are presented as of December 31, 2025.

Mediamax has been operating through Media Max CJSC since 1999 and, since 2015, also through Mediamax Media Company LLC.

The founders of Mediamax are also the founders of Mediabrand Impex CJSC, which provides PR services.

***

From 1999 to 2025, Mediamax Media Company LLC paid a total of 466.9 million AMD to the state budget.

During this period, the company paid 64.2 million AMD in profit tax and 172 million AMD in income tax.

***

From 1999 to 2025, Media Max CJSC paid a total of 273.85 million AMD to the state budget.

During the specified period, Media Max CJSC paid 68.4 million AMD in profit tax and 43.04 million AMD in income tax.

***

From 1999 to 2025, Mediabrand Impex CJSC paid a total of 66.3 million AMD to the state budget.

During the specified period, Mediabrand Impex CJSC paid 13.05 million AMD in turnover tax, 7 million AMD in profit tax, and 23.9 million AMD in income tax.