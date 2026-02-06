Ruben Vardanyan: “We must stake everything on revival” - Mediamax.am

February 06, 2026
Ruben Vardanyan: “We must stake everything on revival”


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan, illegally held in Baku, shared a reflection inspired by Albert Camus’s essay “The Rebel” (1951).

He conveyed it during a phone conversation with his spouse, Veronika Zonabend:

 

“The future cannot be foreseen, and it is possible that revival may prove unattainable. We simply refuse to submit to resignation. We must stake everything on revival. In any case, we have no other choice: either we revive, or we perish.”

