Ruben Vardanyan: “We must stake everything on revival”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan, illegally held in Baku, shared a reflection inspired by Albert Camus’s essay “The Rebel” (1951).
He conveyed it during a phone conversation with his spouse, Veronika Zonabend:
“The future cannot be foreseen, and it is possible that revival may prove unattainable. We simply refuse to submit to resignation. We must stake everything on revival. In any case, we have no other choice: either we revive, or we perish.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.