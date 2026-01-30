May 4 declared non-working day due to EPC Summit - Mediamax.am

հայերեն | русский | english
January 30, 2026
644 views

May 4 declared non-working day due to EPC Summit


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Monday, May 4, 2026, will be a non-working day in Armenia. Instead, Saturday, April 18, will be designated as a working day.

The relevant decision was adopted at today’s government session.

 

The 8th Summit of the European Political Community (EPC) will be held in Armenia on May 4.

 

“Actively participating in the European Political Community and playing an important role in regional security and cooperation, Armenia is preparing to host the 8th EPC Summit.

 

Given the significance of the event and the unprecedented level of participation for Armenia – with around 50 high-ranking delegations expected at the level of heads of state and international structures – it has become necessary to reschedule the May 4 working day in order to ensure effective organization of Yerevan’s transport traffic,” the project’s justification states.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Politics | January 29, 2026 14:51
Robert Kocharyan: Three-four major opposition blocs can be formed

Society | January 29, 2026 11:36
May 4 declared non-working day due to EPC Summit

World | January 26, 2026 16:15
Azerbaijan and Israel to elevate strategic partnership to a new level
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2026