May 4 declared non-working day due to EPC Summit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Monday, May 4, 2026, will be a non-working day in Armenia. Instead, Saturday, April 18, will be designated as a working day.

The relevant decision was adopted at today’s government session.

The 8th Summit of the European Political Community (EPC) will be held in Armenia on May 4.

“Actively participating in the European Political Community and playing an important role in regional security and cooperation, Armenia is preparing to host the 8th EPC Summit.

Given the significance of the event and the unprecedented level of participation for Armenia – with around 50 high-ranking delegations expected at the level of heads of state and international structures – it has become necessary to reschedule the May 4 working day in order to ensure effective organization of Yerevan’s transport traffic,” the project’s justification states.