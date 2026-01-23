Eleven people from Artsakh transferred to Armenia - Mediamax.am

January 23, 2026
Eleven people from Artsakh transferred to Armenia


Photo: step1.am


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Arsen Torosyan announced that ten citizens who remained in Artsakh after the forced exodus of Armenians from there have been transferred to Armenia.

“Ten Armenians and one citizen of the Russian Federation who were residing in the Republic of Azerbaijan (Karabakh) submitted applications to the relevant authorities of Azerbaijan and Armenia requesting transfer to the Republic of Armenia. Based on these applications, the individuals have been transferred to Armenia,” Torosyan wrote.

