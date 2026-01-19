Pashinyan and Aliyev granted the “Zayed” Award

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been highly appreciated by the “Zayed” Prize Committee.
“The award emphasizes that reconciliation is not a one-time action, but a continuous and consistent path,” the Armenian government said in a news release.
According to it, the award will be presented to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in February in Abu Dhabi.
Azerbaijani outlets have also reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has also been granted the “Zayed” Award.
Mediamax notes that on July 10, 2025, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan met in Abu Dhabi, where they agreed to initial a peace agreement. The initialing took place about a month later in Washington, in the presence of US President Donald Trump.
