Armenian and Azerbaijani representatives inspected the condition of the Yeraskh-Sadarak section

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan conducted a joint inspection today of the current state of the infrastructure on the Yeraskh-Sadarak railway section.
“The purpose of the inspection was to assess the technical suitability of the railway section for ensuring the movement of special railway construction equipment in order to implement appropriate complex measures for the infrastructure rehabilitation.
Within the framework of the inspection, the parties exchanged views on issues related to assessing the technical condition of the railway infrastructure in the given section,” the news release issued by the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure says.
