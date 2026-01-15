Azerbaijan returns four captives to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that Azerbaijan has returned four captives held in Baku to Armenia.
“Gevorg Sujyan, David Davtyan, Vicken Euljekjian and Vagif Khachatryan have recently been handed over by representatives of the relevant bodies of Azerbaijan to representatives of the relevant bodies of Armenia via the Hakari Bridge and are now in the territory of the Republic of Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.
