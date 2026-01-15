Applications open for the Step Toward Home 2026 Program

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenia’s Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs has announced the opening of applications for the Step Toward Home 2026 educational program.

This program gives Diaspora Armenian youth aged 13 to 18 an opportunity to embark on a two-week journey to Armenia, fostering a deeper connection to their homeland and enhancing their sense of national identity.

The program includes courses in both Eastern and Western Armenian, classes focusing on national songs and dances, tours to historical and cultural landmarks, museums, and educational institutions, meetings with state officials, public figures, cultural leaders, and artists, participation in sports and various cultural events.

The program will run in five phases from June 12 to August 19, 2026, and will host a total of 600 Diaspora Armenian youth.

All expenses within Armenia will be funded by the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

Participants are responsible for their own transportation to and from Armenia and must secure a two-week travel insurance.

The application deadline is February 25, 2026.

To learn more about the program and submit applications follow the link: http://diaspora.gov.am/en/programs/24/qayl_depi_tun.