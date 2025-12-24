New publication to highlight protection of Armenian heritage to be launched in Geneva

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A publication emerging from the Armenian Heritage Conference will be officially launched on 21 January 2026 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The goal is to bring renewed international attention to the protection of Armenian cultural and religious heritage and the broader global challenge of heritage destruction in contexts of conflict and displacement, the World Council of Churches (WCC) said in a news release.

The conference was held in Bern, 27-28 May 2025 organized by the World Council of Churches (WCC) in collaboration with the Protestant Church in Switzerland, following a request from the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

“It responded to the forced displacement of the Armenian population from Artsakh/Nagorno Karabakh and the grave threats facing Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the region,” the news release reads.

The Bern conference brought together approximately 150 participants, including experts in international law and human rights, historians, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, faith leaders, policymakers, and journalists.

The publication compiles conference papers, expert analyses, and reflections, situating the Armenian experience within a wider global context. It is intended as a resource for churches, policymakers, academic institutions, and civil society actors engaged in the protection of cultural and religious heritage, the defense of human rights, and efforts toward reconciliation and sustainable peace.

The official launch will take place during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. The evening will begin with an ecumenical prayer service at the St Macabean Chapel of St Peter’s Cathedral in Geneva, followed by the book launch at the International Museum of Reformation.