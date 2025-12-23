Parajanov Museum enters 2026 with innovations

Changes in museums are rarely immediately visible. Sometimes they are “silent,” imperceptible. But it is such changes that determine whether a visitor’s experience will be incomplete or complete.

For more than a decade, JTI Armenia has partnered with the Sergey Parajanov Museum, supporting a wide range of initiatives – from the reprinting and publication of books and albums to the acquisition of artworks, technical modernization, and the creation of the museum’s website.

This time, with the support of JTI Armenia, the museum has introduced a new audio guide system.

Anahit Mikaelyan Photo: Mediamax

Museum Director Anahit Mikayelyan emphasized that for the Parajanov Museum, this is not a luxury but a necessity.

Photo: Mediamax

“We welcome visitors from many different countries. For years, we have heard the same question: why isn’t there an audio guide? We did have one, but its capabilities were limited. The new system allows every visitor to feel comfortable and fully engaged in the museum,” she said.

Photo: Mediamax

With JTI Armenia’s support, the museum has acquired around 40 audio devices. At the initial stage, audio tours are available in Armenian, Russian, English, Spanish, Italian, and Persian. German, French, and Chinese versions are currently being recorded, while Georgian, Ukrainian, and Polish translations are planned for the future.

“It is important for us to invite partners and demonstrate what we have achieved and how it will be used,” Mikayelyan noted.

Photo: Mediamax

Aram Araratyan, Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager at JTI Armenia, highlighted that corporate social responsibility projects are a key priority for the company.

“Our goal is to contribute to the cultural and social life of the countries where we operate. Armenia is no exception, and the Parajanov Museum is one of our oldest and most trusted partners,” he said.

Aram Araratyan Photo: Mediamax

According to Araratyan, the museum identifies its needs, and JTI Armenia seeks to support those priorities. Discussions held in 2024 made it clear that a new audio guide system was essential to improving the visitor experience.

“Parajanov is not only ours, he is part of world culture. People from all over the world come here. These devices are an important step toward making Parajanov accessible to everyone,” Araratyan emphasized.

Photo: Mediamax

“The formation of synergy between our partners is particularly important for us. We are pleased that Mediamax and the Parajanov Museum, in cooperation with JTI Armenia, are currently implementing the prize-winning quiz ‘Parajanov and His Museum.’ Its goal is to promote Parajanov’s art and creative legacy, as well as the museum’s activities, especially among young people,” he noted.

During the meeting, the museum’s upcoming programs were also discussed. An animation exhibition is scheduled to open on January 5, 2026. It will occupy two floors of the museum and feature around ten short animated films. The official opening will take place on January 9, marking the anniversary of the master’s birthday.

Astghik Hovhannesov

Photos by Emin Aristakesyan