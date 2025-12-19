Ruben Vardanyan: “I am grateful that I can serve my people”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan stated: "Artsakh was, is, and will be – regardless of attempts to rewrite history or impose an alternative interpretation of events.”

A message from Ruben Vardanyan’s family says that on December 17, he had a telephone conversation with his eldest son, David. Ruben Vardanyan said that he would soon be given the opportunity to make his final statement and that he intended to emphasize the following in his speech:

“I do not recognize what is happening as a judicial process and do not intend to participate in an imitation of justice. The proceedings taking place in Baku do not meet the basic standards of a fair trial and therefore cannot be regarded as a court in the true sense of the word.

I regret nothing. All my actions were taken consciously and voluntarily, fully understanding the possible consequences. I am ready to answer for my actions before God. The only thing I regret is that I was not able to do more.

I reaffirm: Artsakh was, is, and will be - regardless of attempts to rewrite history or impose an alternative interpretation of events.”

Ruben Vardanyan also wished to share the following thoughts and to thank everyone who continues to support him:

“One should not fear death or try to “defeat” it. It is not death that is frightening. What is truly frightening is indifference – a state that enters us quietly and gradually, like radiation, and destroys us from within.

One should not be afraid to follow one’s own path: to search, to make mistakes, and to explore the world throughout life. The most important thing is to walk one’s path consciously.

What matters most is not to cause harm – not to destroy the delicate balance that exists in nature and in the world. We are all particles of a vast shared space that can exist only in harmony.

Cherish your words. A word can wound deeply, but it can also give a powerful impulse for growth, support, and creation.

I am grateful that I can serve my people. I thank all those who have stood by me – and continue to stand by me – during this difficult period.”