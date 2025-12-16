Izmirlian Foundation supports strengthening of children’s online safety in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On December 15, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Izmirlian Foundation, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia, and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia, bringing together efforts to strengthen children’s online safety and promote digital literacy in Armenia.

Within the framework of the Memorandum, a contribution agreement was also signed between UNICEF Armenia and the Izmirlian Foundation to implement the project “Pathway: Protecting Children from Online Risks and Harm.”

The cooperation aims to contribute to the creation of a supportive legislative environment, enhance digital literacy levels, and promote the safe and responsible use of digital tools in schools as well as among children and parent communities, thereby reducing the exposure of children and adolescents in Armenia to online risks and harm.