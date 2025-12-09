Veronika Zonabend receives Forbes Heroes Award - Mediamax.am

December 09, 2025
Veronika Zonabend receives Forbes Heroes Award


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On December 8, the first Forbes Heroes awards ceremony was held for outstanding entrepreneurs doing business in Russia.

Veronika Zonabend, co-founder of the Noôdome community and co-founder and Chair of the Board of Trustees of UWC Dilijan College, was named the winner in the “Unifier” category.

 

“In 2020, renowned entrepreneur Ruben Vardanyan and his wife, Veronika Zonabend, launched Noôdome, a community that brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, and humanities scholars. Noôdome describes itself as an ‘integrator of progressive ideas, people, and projects,’ with a focus on interdisciplinary collaboration.

 

Its ambassadors include such diverse figures as neurolinguist Tatiana Chernigovskaya, actor Danila Kozlovsky, and Mikhail Pogosyan, rector of the Moscow Aviation Institute. The community now has over 1,000 members and organizes more than 600 events annually, ranging from film previews and theater rehearsals to open interviews, IT and venture capital conferences, and forums on social investment and impact projects. The former head of the investment company Troika Dialog, founder and first president of the Skolkovo Moscow School of Management, has been in custody in Azerbaijan since autumn 2023, accused of committing a number of serious crimes. Veronika Zonabend continues to work on their joint projects,” writes Forbes.ru. 

 

 

