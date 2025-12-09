“Wings of Tatev” Recognized as the “World’s Leading Cable Car Ride”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The “Wings of Tatev” cable car has won the World Travel Awards for the fourth time, taking the title of “World’s Leading Cable Car Ride.”

This year, the Armenian cable car again surpassed competitors from Bolivia, Brazil, Vietnam, Canada, New Zealand, the USA, and South Africa.

Previously, “Wings of Tatev” brought victory to Armenia in this category in 2024, 2023, and 2021.

The victory of “Wings of Tatev,” based on the results of an open vote, was announced in Bahrain at the official award ceremony of the World Travel Awards 2025.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of “Wings of Tatev.” Since its launch, the cable car has become one of the main symbols of Armenian tourism. Built on the initiative of Ruben Vardanyan and listed in the Guinness World Records as the longest (5,752 meters) reversible cable car in the world, it has played a key role not only in the development of the Syunik region but also in Armenia as a whole, enhancing the country’s tourist appeal. Today, every fifth tourist visiting Armenia comes to Syunik, and the tourist flow to the region has increased 17-fold.

“Wings of Tatev” has not only connected tourists with one of Armenia’s most picturesque corners but also opened access to the medieval Tatev Monastery, bringing new life to the region and transforming it into a hub for travelers, cultural initiatives, and local businesses. Thanks to the project, private sector investments in the region have increased elevenfold. The growth of tourist flows has also stimulated the development of hospitality infrastructure, with around 40 new B&B guesthouses opening in the vicinity of Tatev and Goris.

The cable car was constructed as part of the “Tatev Revival” program, initiated by Ruben Vardanyan and Veronika Zonabend, and united the efforts of thousands of donors, builders, and volunteers for the tourism and socio-economic development of Syunik. All project revenues are directed towards the restoration of Tatev Monastery and the development of the Tatev community.