Anyone who wishes may send a letter to Ruben Vardanyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Anyone who wishes may send a letter to philanthropist and former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, who has been illegally held in an Azerbaijani jail for more than two years.

In Yerevan paper letters may be submitted at the following addresses: 6 Baghramyan Avenue, and in Moscow: Noôdome, 2 Romanov Lane, Building 1.

Letters will be accepted at these collection points until December 21 inclusive. After that, all collected letters will be sent to Ruben in a centralized manner. For detailed instructions on how to format and send a letter, visit: https://freevardanyan.com/ru/category/letter/.